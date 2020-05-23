Quantcast
Published On: Sat, May 23rd, 2020

Dr Anthony Fauci warns staying ‘locked down’ may cause ‘irreparable damage’, discusses how to reopen

Dr. Anthony Fauci opened up about ending the lockdown, stating that remaining closed too long could cause “irreparable damage,” said the White House’s top doctor on Friday.

“We can’t stay locked down for such a considerable period of time that you might do irreparable damage and have unintended consequences, including consequences for health,” Fauci said in a CNBC interview.

“And it’s for that reason why the guidelines are being put forth so that the states and the cities can start to reenter and reopen.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the measures were necessary early on to curb the explosive spread of the coronavirus.

“Now is the time, depending upon where you are and what your situation is, is to begin seriously looking at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try and get back to some degree of normal,” he said.

Fauci said he recommends taking precautions if areas are seeing a rise in cases, but are still choosing to open up.

“There are certain things that you can do. The idea about physical separation, about wearing a mask, about not getting involved in crowds. You can still proceed to open, so long as you do those fundamental, baseline things,” Fauci said. “But in general, I think most of the country is doing it in a prudent way.”

Read more HERE

Hard lockdowns are part of the current plans in states such as California, New Jersey, Michigan, as well as major parts of New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and the greater Washington DC region, including Virginia and Maryland.

Dr. Anthony Fauci  Image/Video Screen Shot

New Pediatric Care Innovations That You Should Be Aware Of

What Can be the Consequences of Child Abuse?

Bharat Bhise HNA: Reasons Why a Business Would Be Foolish to Ignore Cybercrime

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

May 23, 2020, Comments Off on

May 23, 2020, Comments Off on

Dr Anthony Fauci warns staying ‘locked down’ may cause ‘irreparable damage’, discusses how to reopen

May 23, 2020, No Comments on Dr Anthony Fauci warns staying ‘locked down’ may cause ‘irreparable damage’, discusses how to reopen

May 23, 2020, Comments Off on

Steven Kemler on Work-From-Home

May 22, 2020, No Comments on Steven Kemler on Work-From-Home

May 22, 2020, Comments Off on
facts

6 Steps to Create a Virtual Team Building Scavenger Hunt

May 22, 2020, No Comments on 6 Steps to Create a Virtual Team Building Scavenger Hunt

May 22, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It