Wuhan Coronavirus cases soar in Pennsylvania, Gov Tom Wolf closes state to non-life-sustaining business

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations to slow the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus. The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a sudden rise of 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 268.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Wolf said enforcement actions against businesses that do not comply with the order will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. He said that extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” Wolf said in a statement. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

Dr. John Williams said there is not yet widespread community transmission of the coronavirus, and there’s no evidence that Pittsburgh is becoming a center or cluster of activity.