Mykonos top Luxury villa destination

Mykonos is a place which is on many people’s wish list. It is a place where people come to live their dream. It is such a magical place that no one can resist falling in love with it. If you want to have a dreamy getaway with your partner or friends, then Mykonos is the right place to be.

From its catchy sunset views to the gorgeous waters of the Aegean Sea, Mykonos has so much to offer. It has the most happening nightlife and pristine beaches that you can never have enough of them.

The main attraction of the Cyclades islands lies in the beautiful white architecture.

The bright blue doors and windows and colourful plants add more beauty and charm to its effect.

You can enjoy walking in the alleys while taking a detour to the seaside, giving a pleasing and soothing effect to the eyes, mind, and soul by being around such exquisiteness.

Mykonos has so much to offer when you are there. But the most exotic experience lies in the enchanted villas which can be rented easily.

You can enjoy the view of the sea while being in the infinity pool and enjoy a glass of champagne. What else is relaxing than this?

Often when people are travelling, they want the most comfortable experience at the hotels they are staying in. And why shouldn’t they expect it? Paying a handsome amount and not getting the required comfort and services is not done.

Breath-taking interior and exterior of the villas

The villas at Mykonos have been designed intricately using high-end aesthetics and extravagant architectural designs, ensuring complete privacy both indoors and outdoors while not compromising on the majestic views of the Aegean waters.

The most attractive feature of these luxury villas is the eye-catching infinity pools. The water in these pools is temperature-controlled, making it comfortable according to the weather. The illusion of these pools meeting the Aegean water is astounding.

The interiors have been kept minimalist, ensuring more space and multiple sitting areas to enjoy outside views. The main focus while doing the interior was to keep it simple so that the guests can enjoy the outdoor views more while sitting inside as well.

Open sky, water all around and having food by the pool-side

This sounds romantic. It’s not only romantic, but it’s also magical as well. With the facility of a dining table in the outdoor along the pool-side, you can enjoy breakfasts and lunch under the sun and candlelight dinners. These luxury villas offer the facility of in-house chefs who are available at any time of the day to present you with the dishes of your choice.

From having exotic fruits, healthy and hearty breakfasts to scrumptious lunches and delectable dinners; the private in-house chefs are capable of serving the right choice for you.

Want to fly away?

The villas at Mykonos have helipads at the rooftops, making it convenient for their guests to move from one place to another without getting into the hassle of being on cruises. Cruises are as much fun and exciting, but having a view of the Aegean waters and the gorgeous white architecture from a helicopter is once in a lifetime experience, which should not be missed.

We have you covered

While you stay at Mykonos, you do not have to worry about security. All the villas are highly secured by the security personnel designated. They are always on the move monitoring the surroundings and keeping an eye on the surveillance cameras which have been installed at all entries and exits. Further security safe wallets are installed in the rooms for the guests so that they can keep their valuables safe in them.

No intrusion is guaranteed

While you enjoy your stay at the villas, we guarantee your privacy will not be compromised. The villas have been designed in such a way that the passers on the alleys cannot peek inside and intrude on the privacy of the guests. Yet the views stay uninterrupted.

The services at the villas also offer the facility of hiring a private car with a driver to make your mobility more accessible. You can go anywhere and at any time without getting into the hassle of hiring a taxi or getting bus tickets.

Mykonos and its fantastic nightlife

Mykonos offers the most happening nightlife. Night clubs are in close proximity to the villas, making it easier for you to go there, and it doesn’t take much time as well. While you enjoy your time at night clubs, you can enjoy the calmness and serenity of the town while walking back to your villas. The alleys are safe to move around even after midnight. You do not have to worry about street crime because it’s all safe and secure at Mykonos.

All in all

The villas at Mykonos are once in a lifetime experience, which you do not want to miss. You will experience such luxury here that you would want to come again and again. The comfort and services at the villas are praise-worthy.

The villas contain beautiful bedrooms with attached baths, and the Jacuzzis are not to be missed. The exterior is mind-blowingly beautiful; you will surely fall in love with every bit of your stay at the villas. Plan an exotic getaway at Mykonos and get your booking done for a luxurious experience at the villas.

Author: Sourabh Sharma