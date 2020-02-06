Kevin Quinn joins Winter Jam as tour heads across the Midwest

Christian music’s premiere multi-artist annual outing, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, welcomes acclaimed actor and recording artist Kevin Quinn to its 2020 lineup. Star of the highly anticipated “A Week Away: The Musical,” Quinn treats Winter Jam audiences to a medley of songs from the summer camp-themed film, which is slated for release later this year.

Helmed by GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter and Winter Jam fan favorite Crowder, the tour is highlighted by a worship set from international chart-toppers Hillsong Young & Free in 25 cities, with renowned worshippers Passion and acclaimed pastor/author/speaker and Passion Movement founder Louie Giglio featured on all other dates. Winter Jam 2020 also showcases Reach Records hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429; GRAMMY®-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/ songwriter Austin French; GRAMMY®-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts, NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black.

Additionally, the PreJam opening set features 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award nominee Riley Clemmons and singer/songwriter and evangelist Ballenger, as well as emerging hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.

“The scale of Winter Jam is beyond anything I could’ve ever expected,” Quinn shares. “I’m so thrilled to be on stage representing a film which I’ve put both my heart and soul into bringing to life, as well as doing its lead character justice. I sincerely hope ‘A Week Away’ changes people’s lives, similarly to the way it did mine. With Winter Jam’s immense influence and amazing audiences, I think we’ll be able to accomplish just that.”

The 42-city tour kicked-off January 10 at Jacksonville, Florida’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and is slated to hit Chicago’s Sears Centre Arena; State Farm Arena in Atlanta; Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena; Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena; Kansas City, Missouri’s Sprint Center; and PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, among numerous other leading venues around the country, before concluding March 29 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Hallmarked annually by its musical diversity, central focus on the Gospel, and a “no ticket required”/$15 donation at the door, Winter Jam is produced by Premier Productions and sponsored in part by Holt International, Liberty University, “A Week Away: The Musical” and Destiny Rescue.

About Kevin Quinn

In addition to his leading role in the forthcoming motion picture “A Week Away: The Musical,” which also co-stars Bailee Madison and Sherri Shepherd, Kevin Quinn was featured in Disney Channel’s original series “Bunk’d,” as well as the network’s 2016 original movie “Adventures in Babysitting.” Among other roles, he made a 2014 guest turn on NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” and is set to appear in the upcoming Adam Sandler film “Hubie Halloween.” Quinn’s debut EP, Edge of the World—an unapologetic nod to ‘80s “heartthrob” pop— releases in March.

About Winter Jam

Created and hosted by one of Christian music’s most influential bands, NewSong, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular exploded from a single show in 1995 to become the genre’s benchmark tour. Throughout two decades, the tour has regularly ranked among Pollsta r’s top first quarter outings. Showcasing the best and brightest in Christian music, Winter Jam provides a powerful platform for the Gospel in major arenas nationwide.

For further information, visit jamtour.com or turningpo intpr.com. Follow Winter Jam on Facebook, Instagram and Twi tter.