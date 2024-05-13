3 Reasons Police Officers Aren’t the Bad Guys

If you ask around, you’ll find a large number of people who genuinely believe that all police officers are bad and the profession as a whole should be eliminated. While it’s true that there are a good number of law enforcement officers who abuse their power and do harm to the citizens they’re supposed to protect, it’s not every officer.

It’s important to support the police, and that’s why the National Police Association (NPA) works hard to raise awareness among communities and dissolve harmful, anti-police rhetoric.

There are plenty of amazing, well-intentioned, helpful officers out there.

You can’t blame an entire profession for some people’s choices

Concluding that the entire profession of law enforcement is inherently bad because of cops who behave terribly doesn’t make sense. There will always be people drawn to a law enforcement career for the wrong reasons, but that doesn’t change the heart of the profession. Police officers take an oath to protect their communities by keeping criminals off the streets, and sometimes, those criminals are extremely dangerous to a population.

Saying all police are bad because some of them break their oath and go rogue is like saying all car detailers are scammers just because some of them choose to run scams. Some police officers accept bribes and commit violence against citizens, but they’re making bad choices on their own – it’s not the profession.

Police officers do a lot of good for society

No matter how many bad experiences someone has had with police, all it takes is one good experience to turn their perspective around. For example, when a police officer saves someone’s life, protects a family member in a dangerous situation, or brings their family food when they need it most, that can flip someone’s perspective fast.

Law enforcement officers put themselves in danger every single day they show up for work, and many of them get hurt or killed on duty. They risk their lives so they can help people in a variety of ways, including:

Enforcing traffic laws

Investigating crimes

Removing drugs from communities

Engaging active shooters

Performing CPR and first-aid

This doesn’t include the many ways police officers help community members directly by doing welfare checks, helping to rescue animals, calming children and babies during chaotic calls, and feeding families.

People get mad when they get caught

Perhaps one of the most overlooked reasons people don’t like the police is because they’ve been caught committing a crime or received some sort of punishment for something they did. Most people struggle with taking accountability for their actions, including mistakes and intentional law-breaking. After being arrested, they resent their arresting officer and the entire profession because they blame the cops for putting them in jail or getting them fined.

If you look into the history of a lot of people who dislike law enforcement, you’ll find that many started feeling that way after they were caught or convicted of a crime they committed. Nobody wants to pay fines and go to jail, but it’s not the police officer’s fault.

For this reason alone, it’s hard to believe the statistics regarding how many people are fighting against police violence, when many of them have simply joined the movement to express their personal resentment and hatred toward cops for getting caught.

The problem won’t be solved with judgment

There is an undeniable problem in law enforcement, but the problem can’t be solved by attaching a blanket judgment across the whole profession. In fact, most people who repeat the anti-police rhetoric don’t actually have any ideas for solutions to the problem. They’ve taken it upon themselves to shout from the rooftops the same phrases over and over, and they take no action. People have every right to be upset about police violence, especially when citizens are killed, but at some point, if no action is taken, shouting becomes useless.

People are understandably upset by this situation and the solution isn’t easy. So far, nobody’s been able to come up with a solution that can be applied at the top level, and that’s because it’s not a top-level problem. It’s an individual problem, and the only solution seems to be to weed out unqualified applicants before they’re approved by the academy. Unfortunately, there’s no reliable way to test for who might be a bad fit and fall into the trap of power and ego.

For now, the problem remains unsolved, but one thing will always be true – not all cops are bad, and most of them are just trying to do their jobs.

Author: Anna Johansson

