Eleven Madison Home Offers Gifts That Give Back To Rethink Food

There’s no greater feeling than giving back. Every purchase from plant-based pantry and kitchen purveyor Eleven Madison Home contributes directly to Rethink Food, a New York City-based nonprofit that redirects excess food to its commissary kitchen or partner restaurants, which then distribute the bounty to those in need.

Eleven Madison Home was launched by Rethink Food’s co-founder Daniel Humm, who owns the Michelin-starred New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park, renown for wowing patrons with its all-vegan menu. Humm is also a James Beard Foundation Award winner.

His idea to develop boxes for Eleven Madison Home was born after customers shared they’d eat more vegetarian food if it tasted like his cuisine.

“We quickly began developing the idea for a beautiful, bountiful box that arrives at your doorstep holding treasures to both nourish and thrill,” Humm said of the boxes which contain up to a day’s worth of meals. “Over time, we hope to show subscribers that, by making only small adjustments, we can take better care of ourselves and our planet.”

Humm’s ultimate goal is to get people to eat plant-based meals even one day a week. The items in the boxes are ingredients Humm uses in his own kitchen.

“Even though we say that each box is meant to cover a day of meals, you will probably have plenty left over,” Humm said. “This is about abundance. We want it to feel almost like Christmas morning when the box arrives. It’s about giving people that sense of discovery.”

Giving Gifts With Intention

The award-winning chef even showed off one of Eleven Madison Home’s boxes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The chef gifted Fallon with one of the first boxes while he was home battling COVID-19.

“It’s the most beautiful thing,” Fallon raved to Humm. “This is a full day. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks of the most amazing food and a beautifully written story about the food, where it comes from, the farms [and] how you can make it if there is stuff to make.”

Humm hopes Eleven Madison Home’s boxes inspire recipients to experiment more with veggie-based ingredients.

From oil and vinegar to a bar-mix set to a box chock-full of items such as Nori Bar Nuts and Heirloom Popcorn, there are more than a dozen options available, with something available for a range of budgets this holiday season. The Shoyu and Tamari Duo costs $39 and features bottles of Japanese-style gluten-free soy sauces: corn shoyu and black bean tamari. There’s a Breakfast Box ($85) that comes with Salted Peanut Butter, Peak Season Berry Jam, Apple Cranberry Granola, and “Get Up With It” House Blend coffee by Devoción.

Two boxes are also available to commemorate Eleven Madison Park’s milestone 25th Anniversary.

The Essential 25 Years Collection Box costs $95 and comes with a limited-edition tote bag emblazoned with a motif by Rashid Johnson, who redesigned Eleven Madison Park’s bar and lounge space; Name That “Milk” Chocolate Bars, and a deck of Theory11 cards. The Complete 25 Year Collection Box is a $275 splurge with eight items such as Nori Bar Nuts, Non-Alcoholic Vermouth, and more.

There is even a Magic Farms box which contains Pickled Gherkins, Spicy Tomato & Eggplant Spread, and Fermented Pepper Sauce — all made from fruits and vegetables grown by Magic Farms. “It’s meant to be really super simple,” Humm said on Fallon’s show. “It’s meant to tell a story as well, like the restaurant does. We have oats, carrots, and products in there of other people who love, and who are doing, great things in the plant space.”

The boxes not only tap into Humm’s philanthropic side, but quench his passion for environmental awareness and food equity.

“I wanted to create a circular ecosystem at Eleven Madison Park. [The proceeds from] every diner makes five meals for people in need with every reservation,” Humm informed. “And so it was clear that with every business going forward, that has to be built into the business. And so it is with this box as well.”

On the DISPATCH: Headlines Local Opinion