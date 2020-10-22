How to Stay Safe at Work

Staying safe at work means having an employer and workplace you can rely on to create a healthy and safe space for you, as legally required. It also extends further than this, however, as it’s important to take responsibility for your own safety when you can too, and try to adapt the best practices for a safe working routine.

Leave Yourself Enough Time to Get to Work

Being disorganized, rushing, and worrying about being late to work is not only stressful, but it’s a risk factor. If you’re distracted by running late, then that means you’re not paying as much attention during your commute, and this could result in an accident. Especially if you are driving, speeding to make up lost time or being infuriated with rush hour traffic due to being late may mean you’re more likely to drive recklessly.

Be sure to always leave yourself enough time in the morning for a safe and calm commute.

Pay Attention to Sickness

A clear health and safety policy may outline that any sick employees should stay at home, but that doesn’t mean that everybody will. If you can see colleagues who are clearly sick and risk spreading infection around the workplace, protect yourself by distancing yourself or maybe even speaking to a superior. Furthermore, try to get into a better habit of washing your hands.

Pay Attention to Any Hazards

It’s always important to pay attention to what’s happening around you, no matter your work environment, but this is even more important if you work within a hazardous workplace like a warehouse or anything with moving machinery. While it’s imperative that any employer provides a safe working environment and a clear health and safety policy, it’s always important to watch your own back, too, and avoid any accidents.

If you do suffer a personal injury at work, be sure to consult with professionals who can help your claim, like La Sorsa Beneventano Attorneys at Law.

Don’t Neglect Ergonomics or Proper Movement

If you’re positioned at a desk during your working day, then ergonomics is going to be important to good health. Over time, bad posture and neglected ergonomics may mean that you run into further problems, such as wrist strain or back strain.

If you work in an environment that sees you moving a lot or lifting anything, then be sure to always use the correct movement or lifting procedures to avoid accidents and injuries.

Know How to Safely Move Around the Building (and Outside it, too)

This is key if you work within a very big building. You need to be sure that you’re moving through the correct areas and that you’re not moving through any areas where employees aren’t supposed to be, as this could compromise health and safety.

If your workplace has a large parking lot or outside space which you use to move around, it’s important to do so safely. If leaving work during darker hours, be sure that there’s adequate light so that you can see what you’re doing and remain safe. Stick to areas that have designated CCTV in operation. Pay attention to other vehicles which may be moving around the parking lot, and especially if your workplace has warehouse access where loading vehicles may be moving around.

Depending on your working hours, you want to be sure that you remain safe at all times of the day, and especially late at night if working alone or with limited staff.

Author: Carol Trehearn