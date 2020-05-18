Get Your Free Austin Police Accident Report

Besides considering hiring a lawyer after a car accident, the next best thing following an accident is to obtain your police accident report. Not only will it provide details about your car accident, but it serves as critical evidence if your car accident case ever goes to trial. It also serves to build an unyielding car accident claim.

Based on reportable crashes in 2018 provided by txdot.gov,

1 person was killed every 2 hours 25 minutes

1 person was injured every 2 minutes 7 seconds

and 1 reportable crash occurred every 58 seconds

There are different ways you can get your police accident report. However, there is a free way to get your Austin police accident report provided by Sutliff & Stout Law Firm. All you need is Internet access and the information from your accident.

How to Get a Police Accident Report in Austin?

According to Texas law, any law enforcement officer that investigates a car accident that results in either injury or death or damage of property of over $1,000 needs to submit a written police accident report to TxDOT no later than 10 days following the date of the accident.

To obtain a report, you’ll need at least two or three of the following:

Crash ID Name of persons involved in the accident Date of the accident Location of the accident

Online

Most police accident reports are available on the Texas Department of Transportation’s website. It’s set up to where you can access police reports from anywhere; all you need to do is Internet access. Each report costs $6.00 for a regular copy and $8.00 for a certified copy. It takes seven to ten days before your police accident report is available.

In addition, you can go to austintexas.gov to get your online crash report. They use LexisNexis for the city of Austin. They are no longer available on the APD Incident Report Database.

In Person

Another way to get your police accident report is by getting it in person. Make sure to call APD Report Sale at 512 974-5499. A case number will be needed in order to obtain a crash report copy.

Blue Form

A blue form report is completed when:

The crash is not investigated by a law enforcement officer, The damage does not exceed over $1,000.00, Or the crash did not result in any injury or death.

Drivers who fill out this form should keep this form for their records. Head to txdot.gov to obtain your blue form report.

Mail

To get your Austin police crash report by mail, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to:

Austin Police Department Report Sales

P.O. Box 689001

Austin, TX 78768

This envelope should also contain $6 in either cash, check, or money order.

Getting Your Report From Sutliff & Stout Law Firm

Sutliff & Stout Law Firm has given you the chance to access your police accident report for free! Simply click here to obtain your free police accident report, and it will be emailed to you shortly. These reports are available for individuals; this service is not available for other law firms or insurance companies.

If you have questions about your car accident report or about your car accident, our Texas personal injury lawyers are here to help. To discuss your car accident report or case, don’t hesitate to call Sutliff & Stout at (713) 987-7111 or contact us online today.

Author: Claire Bendtschneider