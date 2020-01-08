Discovery Channel to premiere ‘Reclaimed’ on January 9th as part of ‘Off the Grid Thursdays’

Hidden treasure is scattered across the country waiting to be claimed, but it’s not buried out at sea or deep in the desert as most would think. Centuries-old mining claims today lay dormant all throughout the United States, with their potential riches in gold and other valuable minerals sitting right beneath the surface undisturbed. In an all new Discovery Channel series, RECLAIMED, homesteaders who have purchased these mining claims for pennies on the dollar are quickly discovering their land is ripe with opportunity and are enlisting two experts to help turn things around.

RECLAIMED premieres Thursday, January 9 at 9pm ET/PT as part of Discovery’s new ‘OFF THE GRID THURSDAYS’ featuring back-to-back off-the-grid programming. In addition to RECLAIMED, each Thursday night viewers can catch up with the Raney family during all-new episodes of HOMESTEAD RESCUE premiering January 2 starting at 8pm, followed by a new season of BUILDING OFF THE GRID beginning January 9 at 10pm.

Longtime friends and business partners, Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman, have learned the secret to owning some of America’s most valuable land. As expert builders and miners, they’ve established a niche business they refer to as “the new Gold Rush” – they visit dormant mining claims to assess their current value and then negotiate for a share of the mine’s profit in exchange for improving the property. With their unique backgrounds in engineering, mountaineering, mining and forestry, Alex and Kevin help wannabe prospectors and desperate homesteaders resurrect these claims of land. Together, they work to transform them into thriving mining operations and beautiful pieces of real estate worth more than they ever thought possible.

Gold prices are climbing at an unprecedented rate, and property owners from the mountains of Colorado to the desert of Arizona are cashing in on this golden opportunity. Whether it’s reopening a long dormant mine believed to have billions worth of gold hidden inside, or helping a naïve salesman navigate his new inheritance of 30 small mining claims, Alex and Kevin leave no stone unturned and no claim unexplored. But with their own money, time and expertise on the line, is it worth the risk of striking it big?

RECLAIMED is produced for Discovery Channel by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company. For Dorsey Pictures, executive producers are Chris Dorsey and Matt Assmus. For Discovery Channel, John Feld is executive producer and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

