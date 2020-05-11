Quantcast
Published On: Mon, May 11th, 2020

Chinese government targets Christians in the wake of COVID, takes down crosses, raiding churches

Across China, the Chinese government continues its crackdown against Christianity, with ongoing raids, cross removal, and disbandment activities.

According to Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness (CCFR), a state-vetted church located at Panji District in the city of Huainan, Anhui Province, had its cross removed recently. In a video shared by the group, a worker can be seen standing on the rooftop of the church next to a ladder, where the cross is no more.

It is safe to assume that this church belongs to the state-sanctioned Three-Self Church, as only government-approved churches are permitted to have church buildings in China.

In a separate post, CCFR also shared that a house church in Shangrao city in Jiangxi province has been damaged and was scheduled to be demolished. In a photo shared by a member of the church, the church’s interior is impaired and ceiling tiles lay everywhere on the floor.

According to persecution watchdog Bitter Winter, the local government in Jiangxi province has intensified its clampdown against house churches, starting from last November. Several churches in Dexing city, Shangrao city, and Fuzhou city were raided by local authorities and told to shut down their churches, join the Three-Self Church, or else they will face troubles. Some church leaders were detained, forced to sign agreement to stop gathering or join official church.

ICC

Pakistani Christians Javaid Masih and Suleman Masih murdered by Muslims in Lahore

 

Image by Raheel Shakeel from Pixabay

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- The generic Dispatch designation, used primarily for press releases or syndicated content, but may be used for guest author requesting a generic nomenclature

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Chinese government targets Christians in the wake of COVID, takes down crosses, raiding churches

May 11, 2020, No Comments on Chinese government targets Christians in the wake of COVID, takes down crosses, raiding churches

May 11, 2020, Comments Off on

How to Overcome Student Loan Debt as a Couple

May 7, 2020, No Comments on How to Overcome Student Loan Debt as a Couple

May 7, 2020, Comments Off on

May 7, 2020, Comments Off on

5 Key E-Commerce Digital Marketing Channels for 2020

May 7, 2020, No Comments on 5 Key E-Commerce Digital Marketing Channels for 2020

May 7, 2020, Comments Off on

New HUD Guidelines for Service and Support Animals

May 7, 2020, No Comments on New HUD Guidelines for Service and Support Animals

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It