Chinese government targets Christians in the wake of COVID, takes down crosses, raiding churches

Across China, the Chinese government continues its crackdown against Christianity, with ongoing raids, cross removal, and disbandment activities.

According to Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness (CCFR), a state-vetted church located at Panji District in the city of Huainan, Anhui Province, had its cross removed recently. In a video shared by the group, a worker can be seen standing on the rooftop of the church next to a ladder, where the cross is no more.

It is safe to assume that this church belongs to the state-sanctioned Three-Self Church, as only government-approved churches are permitted to have church buildings in China.

In a separate post, CCFR also shared that a house church in Shangrao city in Jiangxi province has been damaged and was scheduled to be demolished. In a photo shared by a member of the church, the church’s interior is impaired and ceiling tiles lay everywhere on the floor.

According to persecution watchdog Bitter Winter, the local government in Jiangxi province has intensified its clampdown against house churches, starting from last November. Several churches in Dexing city, Shangrao city, and Fuzhou city were raided by local authorities and told to shut down their churches, join the Three-Self Church, or else they will face troubles. Some church leaders were detained, forced to sign agreement to stop gathering or join official church.

ICC