A Holistic Way to Approach Chronic Pain

Waking up with small twinges of aches and pains is a common occurrence for many adults. Rolling out of bed with sore muscles or even minor arthritis might be bothersome, but it doesn’t tend to hinder your lifestyle. But for those who live with chronic pain, daily activities can gradually become harder to complete. Watching your social life wane or having restrictions on work can lead to mental strain and emotional anxiety. As a chronic pain suffer, you may think you’ve exhausted all avenues for relief, but this doesn’t have to be true. The fields of holistic and traditional medicine might have something else to offer. Here are a few sources of chronic pain and a holistic way to manage and overcome the struggles.

Pelvic Conditions

One in 10 women is affected by a chronic pain condition called endometriosis. This condition is caused when the endometrium tissue grows outside the uterus enters the bloodstream. It’s usually found during the reproductive years but can go unnoticed for years. Since these tissues can travel throughout the body, endometriosis has been discovered everywhere except the spleen. Though not as common as, for example, growing on ovaries, the bladder, and uterus, “endo” can develop in the lungs, brain, outside other organs. There’s no cure though surgery can help decrease or eliminate pain in some women.

Even with excision surgery, endo has the ability to grow back. Other pelvic conditions and diseases like PCOS, cysts, and pelvic inflammatory disease can produce symptoms like pain with sex, heavy menstrual bleeding, cramping, and less common ones such as vomiting and low-grade fevers. Like other chronic pain conditions, strong pain medications can be prescribed to help ease the pain like opioids or narcotics, acetaminophen, and NSAIDs. These medications can cause unwanted side effects that may lead to additional complications.

Sciatic Pain

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may temporarily relieve chronic pain symptoms like sciatic pain from spinal surgeries. These strong medications taken on an empty stomach can irritate the stomach lining, causing additional pain and even internal bleeding. Taking these longer than prescripted isn’t commonly recommended. Narcotic pain medication is stronger for excessive discomfort from chronic pain. However, taking these for long periods of time isn’t recommended. Finding a safer alternative to relieve pain can reduce the risk of unwanted side effects and the potential for addiction by building up a tolerance.

A Holistic Care Program

Developing a health care program with a trusted medical professional like Dr. Faustino Bernadett can benefit sufferers of chronic pain. Illnesses and conditions that have no cure can be managed to make life more comfortable. Traditional medications may be rotated with alternatives like meditation, yoga, CBD, and other holistic or natural medications.

For example, millions of people opt for natural remedies and medicine such as kratom. The medicinal properties come from the leaves of mitragyna speciosa, a tropical Southeast Asian evergreen tree closely related to coffee. You can take it in a variety of ways like capsules, tinctures, oils, and topical creams. It's found to affect the opioid receptors in the brain similarly to narcotic pain medication. There are different strains of kratom that come in three colors; red, white, and green. Popular strains such as green, red, and white maeng da should be taken in a small dosage. Depending on pain levels and tolerance, you can see how much kratom benefits you. White and green maeng da is often used for energy while red maeng da, the strongest of the strains, is most taken for pain. Chronic pain sufferers also struggle with low energy levels caused by fatigue and depression. Taking small grams of kratom may also give you a boost from the stimulant properties, allowing some relief from pain and help get you through some daily activities.

