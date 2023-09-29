Turkish Business Women’s Association (TIKAD) organized a women’s leadership summit, “Women Leading in the World”

It was organized on 20th September 2023, during the UN General Assembly in New York. The event was hosted by Mrs. Nilufer Bulut, President of TIKAD and Mrs. Emine Erdogan, First Lady of Turkey was the keynote speaker. This Women’s leadership summit was attended by leading women who can be role models for young girls.

The event started with Mrs. Nilufer Bulut’s welcome speech. She shared how TIKAD felt the responsibility to organize this event. They felt the importance of talking about the changes that are required to bring women together with the aim of spirit and solidarity. For that purpose, art and music were chosen as the mode of communication for the event. Art and music are universal languages, that helped to put across their need for peace and equality to the world leaders who were present in New York for the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Mrs. Emine Erdogan, the First Lady of Turkiye addressed the audience during the “Women Leading the World” Event. She threw light on the achievements of women, despite the struggles they had to experience. There are insurmountable barriers that present themselves, despite that women have always been at the forefront of development and civilizations. She emphasized the importance of talking about these women so that the youth has valuable role models they can look up to. During the speech, she wished that people take inspiration from these achievements.

TIKAD was established in 2004 with the mission to contribute to the economic and social development of Turkiye. It aimed to provide a space to women leaders across various fields and strengthen their presence in the business world. This would allow them to have the influence and affluence to impact public opinion and government. Hence, they can play their part in the democratization process of Turkey.

Author: Melike Ayan

