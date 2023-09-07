Importance Of Green Travel And Exploring With Sustainable Tourism

Green travel is more important now than it has ever been, leading to efforts made relating to sustainable tourism. The northern hemisphere has gone through one of the hottest summers on record, with devastating wildfires affecting many areas. Read on to find out the importance of ecotourism and its benefit to the environment and how travelers can help.

Green travel and ecotourism in the world

While world leaders try to answer questions of what needs to be done to protect the climate, sustainable tourism is something every traveler should seek. When it comes to ecotourism, the International Ecotourism Society defines the practice as “responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being of the local people, and involves interpretation and education.”

Meanwhile, rail travel is making a comeback with cheaper high-speed train travel, beautiful journeys on sleeper trains and more. Some countries, like France, are banning short-haul flights that can be replaced with a train journey. However, many people still fly for convenience, even though on average an airplane emits one pound of carbon dioxide per passenger for every mile flown.

However, while this is a problem with many, an environment aware company is making efforts to protect the environment. In fact, Flyla offers “carbon-conscious flying at no extra cost” and other benefits.

Efforts to offset carbon emissions with green travel

While it clearly wouldn’t make sense to ban all air travel, some nonprofit programs are planting trees around the world to offset carbon emissions. Meanwhile, some travelers are choosing to rather travel by train, boat or car wherever possible.

Other carbon conscious travelers are choosing destinations like Costa Rica where ecotourism is the name of the game in all aspects. Others are choosing accommodations offering organic food, while making efforts forwards green travel. Truly green accommodation providers make other efforts to protect the environment by recycling and using energy-saving light sources and more.

Suggestions for sustainable travel

To increase awareness to the environment, travelers can learn more about protecting the environment while enjoying a great vacation. It has become clear in recent times that countries’ native population has been employing sustainable practices all along. One way to learn about this is to take a hiking tour through Borneo’s biodiverse, but threatened rainforest. Another, is to explore Kenya, accompanied by the local Maasai community. Alternatively, head to Mongolia and go horseback riding, or tour the Arctic with the help of locals and a pack of huskies.

Meanwhile, getting back to nature while on vacation is something we should all strive for. In fact, travelers should do their best to only use companies that are actively offering sustainable travel in the future. Moreover, it is important to note that green travel is not only beneficial to the climate, it is a more attractive way to go. Imagine, for instance, taking a train journey across Europe while relaxing in comfort and watching the beautiful scenery go by, while reducing your carbon footprint.

Author: Anne Sewell

