Discover The Best Ways To Explore Beautiful Croatia

Croatia is a Central European country located on the Mediterranean Sea and bordered by the Adriatic Sea on its western edge. The country shares borders with various EU nations including Bosnia & Herzegovina, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, making it an easy destination to reach. However, once you arrive in Croatia, what is the best way to explore its magical scenery, idyllic beaches and historic cities? Read on to find out how to best way to get around the country.

See Croatia on a luxurious cruise

One truly beautiful way to explore the country is on a luxurious Croatia cruise. With less than 40 guests, you can visit the best destinations in comfort and style. Imagine cruising from historic Dubrovnik to Split, with the most comfortable accommodations and delicious food.

Alternatively, for more independence, rent a catamaran or luxury yacht to sail around the Dalmatian Islands, or visiting the coastal cities and more, in real style.

Explore the country by car

Croatia is a relatively small country and features excellent roads and many pretty villages along the way. For this reason, driving around the country by car is a great option particularly for those travelers with time on their hands.

If it isn’t easy for you to drive to Croatia in your own vehicle, the country has excellent car rental services available in every major city. Moreover, the rental companies normally have maps to help in your tour of the country, as well as valuable travel advice.

Bus your way around Croatia

Another way to tour the country is by bus, which allows you to watch the passing scenery as you go. Croatia’s buses are modern, reliable and affordable, as well as frequent. You can check out the various routes and schedules available on the Get By Bus pages for the country.

Obviously, this wouldn’t work if visiting the islands, but ferries are available to transport you across the water.

A ferry to the islands

When visiting Croatia’s beautiful islands, ferries are the most popular, and occasionally, the only way to get there. Among the main ferry ports are Rijeka, Split and Zadar. However, ferries also head out from smaller coastal towns, including Brsecine, Drvenik, Makarska, Ploce and Prapratno.

Meanwhile, Jadrolinija is the largest ferry operator in the country, with ferries covering most of the routes. For convenience, it is possible to book ferry trips in advance via the Bookaway website.

What does Croatia have to offer?

Croatia historic cities are a major draw for travelers, including Dubrovnik, Split, Hvar, Zadar and Rovinj. Each city has its own ancient attractions, and some have even been the filming location for the popular series, Game of Thrones.

As for the beaches, the Adriatic and Mediterranean coastlines offer everything from busy seaside resorts to remote coves to explore. Meanwhile, the Plitvice Lakes National Park is a place of wonder, with its clear, turquoise waters and beautiful waterfalls along the way. The park has a handy boardwalk to take visitors from one lake to the next.

Explore Croatia this year, taking in all the beautiful cities, beaches and national parks along the way.

Author: Anne Sewell

