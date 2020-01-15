Reel Deal: 7 Most Unique Cinema Experiences in the World

With domestic box offices experiencing the sharpest decline in five years, many movie theaters are transforming how they deliver the ultimate theater experience. Luxury cinema experiences like those found in Dubai, host private film screening suites to enhance the age-old theater-going experience.

There is newly placed technology, such as upgrades to the cinema projectors and floral-scented air conditioning that allow moviegoers to indulge in immersive cinema screenings.

Luxury amenities run the gamut depending on the theater. Amenities include plush velvet sofas, beautiful interiors, and the audience’s ability to order snacks, food, and drinks without ever having to leave the comfort of their seats.

Whether you’re looking for a quick cinema escape or just want to catch the latest blockbuster, here are the most gorgeous and luxurious silver screen experiences around the world.

The Platinum Experience, Dubai

Like most things in Dubai, the cinema experience here is elevated to stratospheric heights.

Available in several locations throughout Dubai, from the City Walk to The Beach in the Dubai Jumeirah Beach residential area, the Platinum Plus Cinema Experience is a boutique cinema experience unlike any other.

Comparative to a first-class airline ticket, the Platinum Experience comes with its own private lounge where moviegoers can pre-order from a gourmet menu that includes mouth-watering eats and delicious beverages.

The platinum suites themselves come with plush reclining leather seats that recline all the way back with just a touch of a button. There’s also a dedicated butler available at your beck-and-call at the push of a button, so you never have to miss a single second of your screening.

And with plenty of Dubai cinema timings available, the movie outing experience is as relaxing as it can be.

The Glitzy Premiere Experience, London

Located in bustling Leicester Square, this London cinema has played host to some of the biggest movie premiere events in the world. From Captain Marvel and Star Wars to The Lion King and Mary Poppins, many of Hollywood’s A-list celebrities have walked the red carpet in this movie theater.

Inside, moviegoers will find a truly immersive cinema experience.

This Art Deco cinema recently went through a multi-million-pound facelift, so now it boasts deluxe reclining seats, pitch-perfect Dolby Atmos sound and flawless 4K projection for a breathtakingly real cinematic experience.

The theater offers moviegoers a wide range of treats to satisfy every palate.

The International Film Festival Experience, Busan

Originally built to host one of the most respected international film festivals in the world, this attention-grabbing cinema has since garnered attention for its unique architectural design.

The exterior features the world’s largest column-free cantilever roof, a graphic motif that’s symbolic of waves bringing to shore new dreams and inspirations. Every inch of the exterior ceiling is outfitted with LED lighting, creating dynamic color effects.

The locals call the cinema “Dureraum,” which translates from Korean to English as “everyone seeing movies together.”

The Silent Experience, Austin

From the offset, this quirky indie movie chain seems like your typical standard theater experience. Yet, across its 22 locations, it offers one unique cinematic quality, complete and utter silence. This means no children under six, no smartphone usage, and absolutely no talking.

Any serial talkers or distracting guests caught uttering a whisper during screening will be swiftly removed from the theater. This creates for the perfect viewing experience as each moviegoer experiences pure, unadulterated silence.

The cinema theater itself is also nothing to scoff at. Each theater has luxurious, comfortable seating and locally sourced gourmet food and drinks available to order.

This American chain also hosts some unique events throughout the year, including Signature Programming (Terror Tuesdays, Video Vortex, etc.) and exclusive promo screenings for certain members.

The Aromatic Experience, Jaipur

Considered as one of the most beautiful theaters in the world, this famous cinema hall in India is a truly luxurious setting for film watching.

Its jaunty, pink façade makes it easily recognizable. Inside, the lobby of the cinema is as opulent as they come. The meringue-shaped auditorium is adorned with chandeliers and glass inlay, reminiscent of a retro-Deco ballroom.

A well-known landmark in Jaipur, this historic cinema is popular among locals and tourists alike. Tickets for the latest Bollywood and Hollywood screenings sell out quickly moviegoers are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance.

To further enhance the cinematic experience, the air conditioning pumps out floral-scented air, creating a mesmerizing and unforgettable theater experience.

The Al Fresco Experience, Ibiza

During the summer months, the idyllic setting above the Sol Den Serra beach is transformed into a beautiful and atmospheric cinema experience. Guests to this open-air setting will find their movie-watching experience rivaled by the setting’s dramatic sea views.

The cinema itself allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the screening thanks to plush, full-length bean bag chairs and blankets for those cold, breezy nights. There are also delicious beverages, and unlimited popcorn available, all served by attentive staff.

Seating in this unique outdoor cinema is limited, so advanced booking is recommended.

The Dining Cinematic Experience, Kathmandu

An essential part of today’s movie-going experience is the delightful gourmet snacks and drinks available to guests while they watch their movies. A cinema hall in Kathmandu has taken the traditional cinematic dining experience to the next level by offering up full gourmet meals during each screening.

Not only does the cinema have the latest innovative technology, but it also offers guests a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu from an accompanying restaurant. The food menu includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

Guests can use their tablets to order food items like pasta pomodoro, pizzas, and chicken tandoori. Guests can also select when the food will arrive discreetly at their seats. Beverage items are also available, adding to the unique cinematic experience.

Time to sit back and relax

As home entertainment systems become more competitive in the cinematic space, movie theaters have responded by adapting the movie-going experience to include unique creature comforts and advanced cinematic technology.

These days, patrons are spoiled for choice when attending the silver screen.

As the list shows, these theaters with personality are making theaters cool again for new generations. From reclining leather armchairs to seat-side gourmet service, movie theaters across the globe offer up luxury amenities never seen before.

This re-branding of the modern movie theater enables luxury cinemas to focus more on the experience to wow today’s moviegoers.

AUTHOR BIO

Paul Fox is the Director of Roxy Cinemas under Meraas Group/DXB Entertainments. Roxy Cinemas currently has five Dubai locations: The Beach, La Mer, City Walk, Box Park, and Bollywood Parks.