Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer exits Democratic presidential race ahead of Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is hear and the race is quickly tightening as two more candidates have exited the Democratic primary: Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer.

Buttigieg suspended his campaign after losing the South Carolina primary, which followed a loss in the Nevada caucus a week earlier and undercut his early success in Iowa.

Steyer, a 62-year-old billionaire investor, Democratic donor and activist had spent millions in South Carolina, trying to cut into the moderate vote, now dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden.

“There’s no question today that this campaign, we were disappointed with where we came out,” Steyer told supporters late Saturday. “But I said if I didn’t see a path to winning that I’d suspend my campaign, and honestly I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”

Last week Rufus Gifford, the finance director for former President Obama’s 2012 campaign who is backing Biden said: “I think sooner rather than later, a bunch of these candidates are going to have to understand that they don’t have a viable path to the nomination and need to get behind someone.”

There is growing concern among Democrats opposed to socialist Bernie Sanders as their party’s nominee that he could amass a lead so great on Super Tuesday, when roughly a third of pledged delegates are up for grabs, that it would become nearly impossible for any other candidate to catch up to him, let alone surpass him.

The concern is the down ballot damage to other candidates running alongside the far leftist policies.