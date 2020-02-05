Pelosi trantrum overshadows Trumps’ State of the Union Address

President Trump’s State of the Union address was interesting in that it actually provided an actual update of the country, but the headlines are dominated by Nancy Pelosi tearing up his speech after he snubbed her handshake. Of course, Pelosi kicked off the night by NOT introducing him properly.

Pelosi omitted the customary language about it being a “high privilege and distinct honor” to introduce the president. Trump then handed the traditional copies of his speech to Vice President Mike Pence and to Pelosi, but when she reached out to shake his hand, he turned his back on her.

“The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people,” Pelosi said, justifying her move.

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., all reacted with apparent endorsements of Pelosi’s actions.

“I would have shredded it. #justsaying,” tweeted Tlaib, while Omar tweeted a gif of Pelosi’s past State of the Union behavior to show her appreciation.

Tim Pool covered this extensively below and his thoughts on the impact.

From the speech, here’s Trump:

“The vision I will lay out this evening demonstrates how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society, one where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success, and where every community can take part in America’s extraordinary rise,” Trump said.

Trump pointed out one of his guests, Tony Rankins, an Army veteran and recovering addict who found work doing construction as part of the administration’s “Opportunity Zone” program.

He also spent part of his address boasting of a revised trade deal he negotiated with Mexico and Canada and a separate new trade agreement with China.

“Unfair trade is perhaps the single biggest reason that I decided to run for president,” he said.

Trump said the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will lead to a “much greater level of fairness and reciprocity” in trade with those countries.

“The unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans has reached the lowest levels in history,” he said.

Trump also repeatedly made negative references to Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, at one point hitting the “failed economic policies of the previous administration,” prompting boos from Democrats.

The President promoted his “school choice” agenda, noting that thousands of students remain on waiting lists for Pennsylvania “opportunity scholarships” for private schools. Their futures, he said, were “put further out of reach when Pennsylvania’s Governor vetoed legislation to expand school choice for 50,000 children.”

Trump proposed federal legislation to give tax credits to people who contribute to scholarship funds, and also announced that a child he had invited to the speech, Janiyah Davis of Pennsylvania, would be receiving a scholarship.

“No parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school,’ he said.

One family was surprised with the return of Army Sergeant First Class Townsend Williams, who was serving his fourth deployment to the Middle East. During his address, Trump told the story of Williams’ family minutes before Williams walked down an aisle in the gallery to greet his family.

“Welcome home, Sgt. Williams,” Trump said as the chamber erupted into chants of “USA.”