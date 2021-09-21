How to make money on Instagram?

Even two years back, it was a distant dream, but social media influence has reached new heights by now! People are making money by posting selfies, which means they are a few clicks away from adding dollars to their bank account. If you are new to this concept completely, we’d give you a brief guide to clear your doubts.

To make money on Instagram, you need to either look for sponsors or followers. After that, you can start off with regular posts, sponsored posts and even navigate to brands that might need your influence.

There are some common practices you need to take up to make it big on Instagram. Check them out below:

Post something every day

On an average, you must have at least one post to make. Make it revolve around the product or service you are willing to offer or things about you if you want to influence people. If you follow people on Instagram, you have reasons that made you feel attracted towards them. You must take inspiration from their profiles and add your own touch to posts. You might like photography or you might have the talent to showcase. Use Instagram as a platform to engage people but make sure you are unique. People don’t like cliché stuff and know the difference between someone genuine and a wannabe.

Pick a niche

People who make money on Instagram have something to offer. They are not on the platform only to post selfies. They are influencers, celebrities or are trying to sell their skills and talent. You need to know what interests you and how you can monetize it. Your posts have to connect with people or attract them. You need to use the right hashtags that can help them find you. The most important aspect about a niche is to continue posting about it and not deviate to something else.

Take help

If you are not great at creating videos or clicking images, take help from people who can do it for you. It might mean shedding a few extra dollars, but good posts always pay off. You might be good at images but not on writing content. Get someone who can add the value of words to your posts, because captions also matter.

Look for brands to work with

There are many brands on Instagram that you can work for or work with. This help opens up more chances of making money and adding more followers to your accounts. Instagram opens job opportunities beyond the platform. People who like your posts can collaborate with you out of the social media site and give you more work.

Sponsor your posts

Just like all good things take times, some good things take money too. For an initial investment, you can sponsor your own posts and make it visible to active people. The sponsored post must be attractive and help maximum people shift to your profile. Once they do, you have another chance of displaying quality posts within a glimpse. If they like what you do or what you sell, they will stick to you.

If you already have a significant number of people following you before a sponsored post, you will have a better response. People tend to rely on influencers or brands that already have a reach. Focus on quality content to reach out to people and you will be on the heights. Instagram is a growing platform and can help you make thousands of dollars every day. You just need to be consistent and good at what you do.

Author: Kevin Lewis