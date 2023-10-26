What Happens if I Get Hurt While on Vacation in New Mexico?

As the weather cools down, you and your family may be dreaming of one last vacation to someplace warm and sunny. New Mexico has a number of amazing attractions, including Carlsbad Caverns, White Sands National Monument, amazing museums, and more. But what do you do if something goes wrong on your trip and you get hurt?

No one likes to think about getting injured on vacation, but if it does happen, you need to know what to do. Read on to discover our top four steps to take after an injury during your New Mexico vacation.

Common Vacation Accidents

There are several common accidents that people encounter while on vacation. You may not be surprised to learn that car crashes are one of the top causes of vacation injuries. When you’re driving in an unfamiliar location, you may miss turns, wind up going the wrong way on one-way roads, and fail to follow local regulations, leading to accidents.

Food poisoning is another unfortunately common vacation affliction. When you’re eating out for every meal, you may be exposed to contaminated, spoiled, or unfamiliar foods. Other common vacation injuries include slip and fall accidents and sports accidents.

Seek Medical Attention in New Mexico

The very first thing you should do after you’re injured while on vacation is seek medical attention. Getting treatment early can help to improve your prognosis, as well as improving your odds of getting a personal injury settlement later. Even if you don’t think you need treatment, it’s important to see a doctor anyway; many injuries can be worse than they originally look.

Of course, if you’re seriously injured, you may want to call 911 or go to the emergency room on your own. If your injuries are less severe, you may choose to go to an urgent care center instead.

Report the Accident

After you’ve been examined by a doctor and you’re back in stable condition, you need to report the accident to your insurance company. This is particularly important if you’re involved in a car accident. Filing an insurance claim as soon as possible can also help your chances in the event of a personal injury claim.

You may also need to report the incident to the police or the management of the establishment you were injured at. For one thing, they may need to document the incident for their own insurance. This record can also act as additional evidence in your personal injury claim, if it comes to that.

Gather Evidence

As you may have already guessed, gathering evidence to support a possible personal injury claim. In an ideal scenario, the insurance companies will make you a fair settlement offer and pay you the compensation you’re owed for your injuries. But insurance companies are greedy, and that ideal scenario is sadly rare, and you may end up needing to file a claim.

Document as much about your accident as you can as early as possible. Write down a full account of the accident as soon as you can afterward. Take pictures of any damaged property, get copies of your medical records, and get paper copies of any reports you file, including any police reports.

Talk to a Personal Injury Lawyer

Before you talk to representatives of any insurance agency or accept a settlement offer, it’s a good idea to talk to a personal injury lawyer. They can help you determine if the offer you’ve received is fair, as well as help you decide if you need to pursue a personal injury claim.

It’s best to talk to a personal injury lawyer in New Mexico, even if you don’t live there. Your case will take place in New Mexico, so you’ll need a lawyer licensed to practice there and familiar with all the statutes.

Get the Care You Need

Vacations are supposed to be a time for fun and relaxation, but sometimes, accidents happen, and you may get hurt. If you’ve been injured on vacation in New Mexico, first, get the medical attention you need, and then file a report with the appropriate authorities. And as soon as you can, start gathering evidence and talk to a personal injury lawyer about if you need to file a personal injury claim.

