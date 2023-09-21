Walt Disney World Treats Guests To 300 Baby Animals In Its Parks

Families head to Walt Disney World in their thousands each year, taking advantage of all the great attractions and characters. However, it turns out that so far this year, animal lovers can expect to see more than 300 baby animals throughout its parks and resorts. Since January 2023, zebras, mandrills, duikers, cotton-top tamarins and eagle ray pups have joined the world.

Walt Disney World welcomes baby animals

As animal lovers know well, cute babies of any species are always a great attraction when visiting Disney’s parks and resorts. However, this is especially so when it comes to a critically endangered species like the cotton-top tamarins. Reportedly, there are only about 7,000 left in the wild. According to a representative of Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, the tamarins are part of a species survival plan by the company to help preserve endangered species.

An animal keeper explained how they got the two parents, Hermie and Draco, together. “We got this female last November, put her with Draco, and right away they liked each other and decided they wanted to make babies, which is really great for their species,” Sara Frumoff said.

The animal keeper explained that the cotton-top tamarins are critically endangered and suffer from the pet trade and deforestation.

“So there might be one day when they’re not left in the wild, but at least we would still have them in zoos,” Frumoff added, saying the cotton-top tamarin twins are doing well.

Baby yellow-backed duiker born to shy mother

Moreover, a yellow-backed duiker was born in May at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a small antelope that is found in Central and Western Africa. Veterinarian Dr. Betsy Stringer explained to FOX 35 that the species can be shy, so they had to work hard to gain the trust of Pearl, the mother duiker. She said they are normally very difficult to approach or touch, but she needed to ultrasound the mom to monitor her pregnancy.

“So it took months of weekly check-ins. At first, I would just feed her, slowly kneel down next to her,” Dr. Stringer said.

“The first time I saw the baby on the ultrasound it was just this amazing moment where she trusted me to do that,” she added. “It was definitely more rewarding for me. There are some animals that are just more trusting – duikers are not and it was a huge win for us because I had to work hard to get that trust.”

Meanwhile, the animal keepers and veterinarians at Walt Disney World work hard to ensure the animals are healthy, safe and strong to inspire the next generation of guests at the parks.

While many animal lovers slam zoos and theme parks that feature animals, for Frumoff it has been one of the most rewarding parts of her career so far.

“Getting to watch these babies grow up and also getting to interact with the guests and really see the excitement on the guest’s faces when they see these animals,” Frumoff said, adding, “Knowing that hopefully, I helped inspire somebody to care about wildlife or to care about conservation.”

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World fans can look forward to meeting the new animal arrivals on their next visit to the parks.

Author: Anne Sewell

