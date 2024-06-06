U.S. Money Reserve Examines What Gold’s Recent Performance Could Mean for Portfolio Holders

Gold’s track record of performing well — even when the economy doesn’t — has historically helped drive demand for the precious metal.

Central banks surveyed by the World Gold Council, for example, responded that gold’s performance in times of crisis and its status as an inflationary hedge are two central reasons why they’ve sought to add gold to their reserves.

As gold price activity has recently shown, though, the precious metal can also increase in price when the U.S. economy is doing well.

Consumer spending and disposable income in the U.S. both grew in February 2024, the most recent month for which data is available. The U.S. economy, as of April 16, 2024, was growing at a rate of 2.9%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s estimation.

In December 2023 — at the tail end of a business quarter in which gross domestic product rose 3.4% and the economy, according to CNN, was “shockingly robust” — gold prices rose to a new high of $2,135 per ounce.

In the months since, the price of gold has continued to reach new record highs. On March 21, spot gold prices rose to $2,222 per ounce. On April 4, gold prices rose again to $2,305.04 per ounce. After again ascending to a new high point, $2,365 per ounce, on April 9, gold then pushed past another record level — at one point reaching its current all-time high of $2,431.52 per ounce — on April 12.

Gold prices have increased more than 13% so far in 2024, according to Yahoo Finance — which attributes the precious metal’s daily price activity in recent months to the gold market’s response to economic data and anticipation that the Federal Reserve may begin to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate.

The Fed has raised the range — which banks use to lend each other money and which influences consumer borrowing costs — 11 times since March 2022, boosting it to its highest level in 23 years, according to a Bankrate analysis.

A reduction in the federal funds rate’s target range could help lower currently elevated loan costs. Mortgage rates, for instance, which were already at a considerable 6%, rose to more than 7% the week of April 18, 2024 — their highest level, the National Association of Realtors says, since December 2023.

An Ongoing Appetite for Gold

While gold’s recent price increases have most likely contributed to greater demand for the precious metal, U.S. Money Reserve reviews show that portfolio holders were interested in purchasing it before the series of recent highs made headlines.

In May 2023, for instance, Rich D. said he’d converted his savings into gold with U.S. Money Reserve’s assistance.

“I reviewed three companies,” Rich comments in one of the U.S. Money Reserve reviews that have been posted on the Better Business Bureau website. “U.S. Money Reserve made me feel very confident about my choice. As our country and the world [seem] to be in such turmoil, I knew I had to make a different choice with my savings. Gold, I found, is the way to protect it, and my choice was U.S. Money Reserve.”

Lawrence L., in a U.S. Money Reserve review shared on Google in May 2023, also says he’s glad he called U.S. Money Reserve.

“Transferring my [individual retirement account] was easy, and the company continued checking to make sure I was satisfied [and] to offer me any help that I might need,” Lawrence explains.

James E. found that an IRA transfer into a precious metals IRA can be completed rather quickly.

“I needed to get [out] of one IRA,” James says in his Google review. “Within one day, I had my IRA transferred and backed by gold. What a relief.”

In another U.S. Money Reserve review on Google, Kenneth P. praises the assistance he received from the representative who helped with his transactions in 2023.“We find her to be extremely well[-informed] and very efficient,” Kenneth says. “We have prospered under her supervision of our gold and silver selections and have been exceedingly pleased with her guidance.”

The U.S. Money Reserve employee with whom Eric L. spoke answered his questions and sent additional information to his home.

“I contacted U.S. Money Reserve [because I was] interested in learning about precious metals,” Eric says in a 2023 Better Business Bureau review of the company. “[He] explained how gold and silver would help anchor my portfolio against the [ups] and downs of the stock market. A good relationship with U.S. Money Reserve netted my first purchase.”

Portfolio holders’ interest in obtaining precious metals like gold extends much further back in time than just last year. For example, in a U.S. Money Reserve review on the Better Business Bureau website from 2021, Al B. describes the person he worked with at U.S. Money Reserve as “extremely knowledgeable and helpful.”

Al also says the company’s Account Executive didn’t try to push him to buy something he didn’t want.

“I studied information that was in their brochure, discussed my objectives for investing in gold with a representative and then studied the product selection,” Al explains. “[I] placed my order with U.S. Money Reserve, and about a week later received my gold — easy process and very satisfactory.”

Five years ago, Ron K. described a similarly positive experience with the company in a review he shared on Google.

“The coins were even better than described; the price was amazing, and I would definitely recommend U.S. Money Reserve to anyone,” Ron states. “Thanks for a great purchase.”

