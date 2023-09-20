Croatia: The Perfect Destination For Nature Lovers

Croatia is renowned for its idyllic beaches and fascinating, historic cities, but it is also an ideal destination for nature lovers. The small country features much biodiversity, with a number of large mammals to spot, including wolves, lynxes, chamois and bears. Meanwhile, many bird species can be seen in the country’s wetlands and rivers. Moreover, off its coastlines are sheltered reefs and hundreds of islands, while there are eight national parks in Croatia, along with two nature reserves and 400 smaller, protected areas. Read on to find out more about the top three national parks, perfect for a nature-loving vacation.

Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

Plitvice Lakes National Park is one of Croatia’s most beautiful and unique locations and is the country’s largest park. This amazing location is a must-see on a luxurious tour of Croatia and consists of a chain of 16 lakes, connected by waterfalls.

Located in central Croatia at the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the water of the Plitvice Lakes is a beautiful turquoise blue. Meanwhile, the lakes nestle in lush green nature, making for a truly Instagrammable place to be. A series of wooden walkways take visitors around the lakes which were declared a national park in 1949, making it the oldest in southern Europe

Krka National Park, central Dalmatia

Located in central Dalmatia, Krka National Park is considered a natural wonder and was declared a national park in 1985. Here, more than 800 plant species thrive, as well as many bird species. In fact, the park is known for its spring and autumn bird migrations.

One particular location in Krka National Park nestles on the Krka River and is famous for a series of seven waterfalls. In the south, Skradinski Buk features a huge natural pool with cascades at one end and waterfalls at the other, flanked by traditional watermills. To the north, a nature trail takes visitors to a beautiful cascade known as Roški Slap. Meanwhile besides nature, Visovac Island hosts the 15th-century Franciscan Monastery of Our Lady of Mercy. Moreover, the Krka Monastery can be seen, which was built above ancient Roman catacombs.

Paklenica National Park, north Croatia

Located in north Croatia, Paklenica National Park is around 47 km (29 mi) north of Zadar. The park is a perfect destination for hikers and mountain climbers as it stands south of the Velebit Mountains. Meanwhile, the park features several high peaks and deep gorges, covered with pine and beech forests. Moreover, several animal and bird species can be seen here, including eagles, falcons, owls, bears, deer, wild cats, lynx and foxes.

For adventurous visitors, the park offers several challenging hiking trails, but also offers easier walks, all offering magnificent surrounding views. Meanwhile, climbers can enjoy traversing the craggy mountains, but are warned that the peaks are for expert climbers only.

Experience a vacation in nature in Croatia, exploring the beautiful lakes, mountains and forests in these national parks and more.

Author: Anne Sewell

