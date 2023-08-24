10 Tips to Provide an Unmatched Client Experience for Global Businesses

By Jezel Elladora, Director of Client Experience — Cyberbacker

Running a customer-centric business on a global scale can be challenging, as customer expectations may vary depending on location or cultural differences. Regardless of where your customers may be, it’s imperative — and even expected — to keep focused on providing a lasting impact on each client by giving them an exceptional experience.

Trust is the foundation of any partnership or client/business relationship. As you build your relationship with clients, the rest of what makes an unforgettable and exceptional experience falls into place, but what are those pieces that make the full exceptional experience picture?

Here are 10 tips for creating that fully unparalleled client experience:

Create a high level of communication

Any mode of communication should be maximized, as no client enjoys feeling like they’re being left in the dark. Communication may seem like a simple act of basic customer service, but it’s often overlooked.

In any business, communication is the key to a great partnership. The primary value for a client-based business should be building the relationship, and part of building this foundation is regularly and consistently communicating with clients. Reaching out via call, text, or email keeps the lines of communication open and lets the client know that they are important to you.

It can also help to learn your clients’ preferred mode of communication, as you don’t want to overwhelm them with calls they’ll never answer if they are more of an email person. It’s all about open and efficient communication.

Set proper expectations

One should never assume that a client knows how to move forward within the transaction or relationship, or what they expect as an end result. Every business flow and structure is unique. You, as the business, are accountable for making sure your clients are on track and not feeling overwhelmed each step of the way.

For example, if your response timeline would usually take 2-3 business days, let them know beforehand so they know when they can expect a return on their message or concerns. Going back to our first tip, you can avoid confusion on expectations with clear and concise communication.

Make the client feel special

Who doesn’t like to feel special? In my experience, clients will stay and remain satisfied if they know they are being heard, supported, and getting the assistance they deserve. To do this effectively, you have to be available.

Part of remaining available involves sending tokens of appreciation and creating rewards if they participate in any of your contests or client programs. Making a client feel special doesn’t need to be expensive; in fact, most clients greatly appreciate the fact that you are thinking about them, and thanking them for being present.

Be proactive

Learn not to just reach out to clients when there is a problem, but be present for those clients even on days when everything is going well. People have different personalities. Some are very vocal and will let you know when they have questions or an issue, while others keep their concerns private until they are fed up, and only reach out to you when things have already reached a point of no return.

This dichotomy is something you have to consider when taking care of your clients. Check on them regularly to see if they need help, or if there is any feedback they would like to provide. Staying proactive in this way creates a win-win situation: the client has the opportunity to speak about anything on their mind, and you can solve issues before they become catastrophic.

Personalize your message

A priority in any client-based business is to build connections. Don’t focus on a template response — clients appreciate those who are more authentic when engaging — but listen to what they say, check every detail of their message, and then respond accordingly.

Have you ever experienced speaking with someone, and you knew yourself that they were following a script or template reply? How did it make you feel? Did it make you feel comfortable sharing your thoughts and concerns with that person?

Imagine instead a person who acknowledges your concern, can respond to your needs, makes you feel secure that things are being taken care of, and has constant communication with you until you resolve the problem — that’s what makes a personalized response. There is nothing wrong with having a guide on what to say, but you have to make sure you know when to connect and communicate with your client at the highest possible level.

Know your clients

Invest time in getting to know who your clients truly are by improving the services you offer. Conduct research to better understand who your clients are and what possible services and assistance you can offer them to help them grow their businesses.

Additionally, create profiles for clients to help uplevel the customer experience. Ask them questions, have genuine conversations, and interest in the information they share — all of this contributes to a better experience overall.

Educate

One of the most critical aspects of the customer experience is awareness, which is created by providing clients with information critical to the success of your partnership with them. The partnership does not stop when they subscribe or pay for your service — it’s part of your obligation to make them aware of possibilities and how they can maximize the usage of your product. Client education is a continuous process.

Listen to their needs

Don’t fear any type of feedback — even negative — as getting any kind of feedback is better than receiving none at all. Whether positive or negative, feedback means that your client cares for you because they took the time to thoughtfully provide you with their take on a matter. Although not all feedback is constructive, learn to parcel out what is useful to improve your service and the quality of your customer experience.

Make tools and systems easy to understand and navigate

Never make things too complicated for clients. Make your website, tools, and system user-friendly. An overly complicated system can easily scare clients away and defeat the purpose of a client/business partnership.

Remember that not every client will be tech-savvy or aware of standard business processes and systems, which is where the aforementioned education comes into play. It’s the businesses’ responsibility to ensure that clients understand the tools and systems necessary to complete projects successfully.

Be a partner to success

Ultimately, clients will seek out your services because you address their pain points. The services you provide must speak to the needs of your target market, and the solutions you offer should drive clients to choose you as a partner. Your service should be easy to obtain, but hard to let go of as it meets all of their needs.

Solid client education and an impactful experience give clients the complete package — one that allows them to find success and allows you to be an integral part of that success.

