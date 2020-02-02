Quantcast
Published On: Sun, Feb 2nd, 2020

Zaxby’s set to add second location in Brooksville Florida, a ‘complement’ to Cortez Boulevard

Zaxby’s announces the opening of its second location in Brooksville, Florida at 837 S. Broad St. A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant will be owned and operated by Zaxby’s licensee Brad Harper, who also owns the Brooksville location at Cortez Boulevard. 

Zaxby’s in Pinellas Park

“We’re thrilled to bring a second Zaxby’s to the Brooksville community,” said Harper, a Zaxby’s licensee since 2000. “The new location will be situated near the city center to complement the Cortez Boulevard Zaxby’s for the convenience of our guests.” 

With seating for 68, the 2,931 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant reflects Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience including a redesigned exterior, kitchen and dining area featuring a proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machine. The interior is rustic with floor-to- ceiling brick walls and modernized tables and booths. Third-party delivery is offered via Door Dash and online ordering is available through zaxbys.com as well as the Zaxby’s app. 

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and Party Platterz for large groups. Customers are invited to try Zaxby’s limited-time Caribbean Jerk Boneless Wings and Fillet Sandwich until March 1 at participating locations while supplies last. The first 100 guests at the Broad Street opening will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz filled with many menu favorites. 

“We are currently seeking motivated team members to join us,” Harper said. “This brand is something special, and our focus is on serving delicious chicken and creating a memorable guest experience.” 

The Broad Street Zaxby’s will provide about 40 new jobs in Brooksville. Those interested in applying for a position may visit the restaurant. 

Harper’s other locations are in Marion and Pasco County. 

About Zaxby’s Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

