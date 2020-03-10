Zach Williams brings Rescue Story to Florida with We the Kingdom, Cain
Zach Williams was joined by We the Kingdom and Cain for shows across Florida, selling out most shows with the “Rescue Story Tour.”
Williams offered a unique aspect to his tour with his “VIP Meat & Greet” experience, prior to the concerts. The Grammy Award winner showcased an emotional set with big Christian music hits: “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir,” “Fear Is A Liar,” as well as his current hit, the GRAMMY-nominated single “Rescue Story,” which is featured on his latest album of the same name.
Williams has released a new song titled “Empty Grave.” Available now at all digital outlets, a lyric video also accompanies the song and can be viewed below. “Empty Grave” is also available on vinyl at all of his tour stops and was a big moment of the night.
As mentioned, “Rescue Story” was a #1 single, but supplanting Williams atop the music charts is We the Kingdom with their #1 hit song, “Holy Water.”
We the Kingdom features the infamous Cash family, and Cain, a promising country trio from Nashville, opened each night.
Check out the remaining tour dates below.
Zach appeared on “What’s Your Story” with Brandon Jones, here’s that interview:
The remaining tour dates:
March 12 – Amarillo, TX
March 13 – Euless, TX
March 14 – Houston, TX
March 15 – San Antonio, TX
March 19 – Westerville, OH -SOLD OUT
March 20 – Green Bay, WI
March 21 – Milwaukee, WI
March 22 – Ft. Wayne, IN
March 26 – Madison, MS
March 27 – Woodstock, GA
March 28 – Johnson City, TN
March 29 – Meridian, MS
April 2 – Aiken, SC
April 3 – Durham, SC
April 4 – Taylors, SC – SOLD OUT
April 9 – Dothan, AL
April 10 – Birmingham, AL
April 11 – Bowling Green, KY
April 16 – Denver, CO – SOLD OUT
April 17 – Albuquerque, NM
April 18 – Tuscon, AZ
April 19 – Oceanside, CA
April 21 – Yorba Linda, CA
April 23 – Highland, CA
April 24 – Visalia, CA
April 25 – Modesto, CA
April 26 – San Francisco, CA
April 28 – Sacramento, CA
April 30 – Portland, OR
May 1 – Spokane, WA
May 2 – Coos Bay, OR
May 4 – Billings, MT
May 5 – Casper, WY
May 7 – St. Peters, MO
May 8 – Memphis, TN
May 9 – Chattanooga, TN
*All dates subject to change; visit his tour page for the latest information
