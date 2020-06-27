William West Seegmiller: American Aviation Specialist

William West Seegmiller has been an aircraft pilot for over 45 years and is one of the country’s top Aviation Accident Consultants. With knowledge in both general and commercial aviation, aviation safety, and aircraft aeronautics, Mr. Seegmiller has worked on numerous accident investigations, aviation panels, and is consulted as an expert witness in judiciary proceedings. Through his work as a leading aviation authority, Mr. Seegmiller has helped to shape global aviation policy, while also appearing on news outlets and commentary programs as an expert analyst on aviation accidents. Here is a recent clip of Mr. Seegmiller speaking on a California based news show about a high-profile helicopter crash that occurred outside of Calabasas earlier this year:

Outside of his many awards and accolades received during his career, Mr. Seegmiller has been consulted to identify hazards in aviation operations, determining accident factors, and assist in the analysis of wreckage and other potential causative evidence. Directly impacting the health and safety of flyers all over the world, Mr. Seegmiller’s work has been used in flight safety protocols and continues to help guide today’s aviation leaders and professionals.

Most recently, Mr. Seegmiller has begun working to revise FAA policy and regulation to require passenger helicopters, like the Sikorsky S-76B that crashed earlier this year, to carry terrain impact warning systems, as well as proper flight data recorders while operating in a commercial capacity. This allows investigators to more accurately piece together the cause helicopter accidents and determine the many factors leading to the crash in order that measures can be taken to prevent a reoccurrence.

Earlier this year, a high profile athlete was killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, along with his 13 year old daughter and eight other people. The aircraft in which they were flying failed to carry any flight data recorder equipment, nor a cockpit voice recorder, and also lacked a terrain impact warning system, which potentially could have helped to avoid the crash. Although these systems aid in avoiding accidents and give critical information cataloguing exactly what was happening in the cockpit at the time of the crash, the helicopter carrying the nine, now deceased, passengers that was not required to have this equipment. The ultimate cause of the crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and could take up to two years to complete.

Mr. Seegmiller is a proud father, husband, producer, real estate maven, and the list continues. Holding a plethora of academic degrees ranging from multiple masters’ degrees, to a juris doctorate and advanced law degree. Mr. Seegmiller is an alumnus of the University of California, Pepperdine and Harvard Universities, respectively. His record in philanthropy extends decades. When he isn’t working, he enjoys writing, biking, film production, and is beginning to take up cross-fit. Of all his accomplishments, William West Seegmiller is most proud of his beautiful accomplished family and all of the good that he has done in the world.

Author: James Daniel