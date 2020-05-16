Why You’ll Never Get A Clean Shave With Disposable Razors

Whether you’re a man shaving your face or a woman shaving your legs, we all want that perfectly clean shave – no missed spots, leftover stubble, or irritation. Unfortunately, most people are going about it all wrong, and the biggest problem of all is that most people use disposable razors. Most of these feature dull, low-quality blades that irritate skin and inevitably require multiple passes to remove hair.

No, if you want a clean shave, it’s time to say goodbye to your cheap drugstore razor and switch to a safety razor instead. You’ll also need the right supplementary products, like soaps and moisturizers. You’ll only get a clean shave if you hit all of these points, but the good news is that they are within reach.

About Safety Razors

Why is shaving with a safety razor so important if you want a clean shave? Though big-name razor companies have poured funds into making their multi-blade razors look good in commercials, these razors tend to pull on hairs, creating irritation, and they need to be replaced every 5-7 shaves because they become dull and unhygienic very quickly.

By contrast, safety razors have a single sharper blade which leads to less irritation and a smoother shave. With proper care, you’ll also get years of use out of a safety razor, without any loss in shave quality.

Wet Shaving Matters

Besides having the right razor, one of the most important things you can do in order to achieve that perfectly smooth shave is to ensure that you’re shaving wet – and that means more than just lathering up your skin.

Rather, for the best results, you should start by washing your face before shaving, leaving the soap on your skin for a full minute to soften the hair. Properly washing the area first also eliminates dead skin cells and excess oils that will interfere with a smooth shave.

As for the lather phase, once you’ve washed your skin, it’s time to move on to the next product. For a clean shave, forget your old shaving cream and choose a real soap – something made with hydrating fat. Using a traditional shave soap and lather brush also lets you personalize the level of foam to suit your skin’s needs.

Take Care Of Your Tools

Having the right products will help you get a clean shave, but only if you take care of them. If, on the other hand, you put your safety razor away wet and leave it exposed on a dirty shelf, you’re going to suffer serious irritation.

To maintain your shaving tools, store your safety razor with a blade guard, or keep it in pre-shave oil so that the blade doesn’t dull or corrode. In addition to tending to your razor, pay attention to where you store it. If you keep your shaving supplies on a dirty shelf, they’re going to be carrying grime and bacteria when it’s time to shave. Keep your soap dry and in a sealed container and take time to wipe down the shelf and you’ll be ready to go.

After Shave Care

The last step in achieving smoother skin is to take care of your skin in those crucial minutes after you’re done shaving. You don’t have to do anything fancy or even use special products. Rather, the most important thing you can do is to make sure your pores close, which you can do by rinsing your skin with warm water to remove all soap and hair, then rinsing with cool water so that your pores contract. After that, you may want to apply a gentle moisturizer to prevent flaking, but this isn’t as important as that final cool water rinse.

Many people fuss at their skin, reshaving each area in hopes of getting a smoother shave, but you’ll never accomplish that flawless look and feel with a dull razor. Instead, switch up your routine and introduce some new products. You’ll quickly discover that the problem wasn’t your technique, but your tools.

Author: Anna Johansson