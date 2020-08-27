Why You Should Wear an Automatic Watch

If you’re trying to decide what is the best next watch for you, you have a lot of features to consider. One of the most important considerations you’ll have is how your watch runs. Automatic watches cost a bit more than the other options, but when you consider their benefits, you are likely to choose a great automatic luxury watch.

How Do Watches Run?

There are three ways movements available in watches. They are quartz, manual, and automatic.

Quartz Watches

Quartz watches are the most common and affordable, present in most cheap watches available at various department stores. The mechanics are powered by a little watch battery. This battery needs to be replaced periodically for the watch to continue to run.

A quartz crystal also enables the watch to run, hence the name. These watches have a little secondhand that ticks around the face by the second.

Manual Watches

Manual watches have mechanical gears and a mainspring that enables the watch to keep moving, rather than a battery. Manual watches are powered by turning a wheel on the edge of the watch regularly. These watches do not rely on anything other than their own mechanics to function, so your watch will keep working for you for many years to come.

Automatic Watches

Automatic watches function in the same way as manual watches, with a key difference that you don’t need to wind them for them to recharge themselves. Rather, the motion of your arms provides all the power that the watch needs to run. The option to wind is still available.

The vast majority of men prefer automatic watches because of their ability to go on working indefinitely without a new battery and without you needing to do anything. The best automatic watches can be passed down through the generations as heirloom pieces that keep perfect time no matter what you throw at them.

What Else to Look for in a Luxury Watch

Automatic movement isn’t the only feature worth looking for in a watch. The best luxury watches will offer you a few other important characteristics:

Synthetic Saphire Face

Lower quality watches often have an acrylic face. These faces are cheap and light, but they scratch extremely easily when rubbed against almost any hard surface. You’ll need to go thorugh many acrylic watches in a lifetime unless you’re willing to tolerate a scratched up face.

Slightly better watches have glass faces, typically tempered glass to make them tougher. However, these faces are also susceptible to scratching, including scratches from common sources like beach sand.

The best face for your watch is a synthetic sapphire face. This material is nearly as hard as diamond, able to withstand rubs or hits against almost any kind of material without scratching. In fact, this material is much more likely to scratch whatever rubs against it.

A watch with a synthetic sapphire will not only continue to look great through your lifetime, but be an amazing keepsake to pass down that’ll look wonderful through the generations.

A Well-Coordinated Appearance

Even a watch with all of the quality components that you need won’t necessarily look good on. What good is a luxury watch that doesn’t benefit your look? Everything about the watch you choose should work together to create a sleek, refined appearance.

Make sure that you can clearly read the numerical system but that it doesn’t distract from the overall look of the watch. If you choose a watch with bold colors, you will be more limited in what you can wear it with, so most people benefit from watches in subtle, neutral tones like black, white, and gray.

When you’re choosing a luxury watch, remember that you can change out the straps, so don’t just pick a watch based on the straps. That said, silver or gold are strong options if you’re looking for a more jewelry look. Leather is always a solid choice for practically all looks. Cloth makes a good look that stays cool in the summer.

Why a Watch is a Good Investment

In modern times, more and more men are choosing to rely on their smartphones to tell them the time. However, wearing a watch is still a strong statement for fashion and your dedication to tradition. You can easily check the time on your wrist without having to pull out your phone, which can seem very rude in a meeting or social setting.

Invest in a Great Automatic Luxury Watch

The best luxury watch is an investment into your own style, a convenient tool to always have on hand, and an heirloom to pass onto your children. With an automatic watch, you won’t have to worry about winding it or replacing a battery. It will always tell the time perfectly.

Author: Jacob Maslow