Why You Should Use QR Codes in Your Digital Signage

Digital signage is a powerful tool. With its motion, video, and vivid imagery, it’s no surprise that it grabs our attention as we walk by. But what happens after the patron sees the ad? How do you get them to take action NOW instead of just going about their business?

Enter QR codes.

If you’ve ever been out in public, you’ve probably seen a QR code. They’re the little black-and-white boxes that look like jumbled pixels. They’re usually on advertisements, billboards, and other forms of digital signage—but they could be anywhere. You might have even scanned one… or two… or a few hundred, who knows?

QR codes can be scanned with a smartphone’s camera to take the user to a specific web address. No special app to download, most smartphone cameras automatically read QR codes and take people to the URL you specify. And almost everyone has a smartphone now and is using their smartphone to continually interact with the online world.

This is great for digital signage because now, instead of just passively observing the content on screen, users can become active agents in their own experience. They can see your ad and then immediately take action on it by purchasing on the spot or by visiting your website, or social media page to learn more.

Created a QR code for your digital signage? Now what? How can you use this QR code to bring value to your audience, and not just clutter up an otherwise beautiful display? If you’re struggling with this question, here are some sample ideas you can use for digital signage QR codes.

A museum exhibit QR code can send visitors to an in-depth page with more information about the display piece. It’s easy for museums to grab even more attention from their visitors with a unique take on their website content.

During a presentation, a QR code can send visitors to an online poll for real-time feedback and polling. This allows users to give feedback without interrupting the speaker. It also provides immediate results for the presenter and other attendees.

A retail store can display a QR code for a special offer or coupon on the product. Or to provide more information about where the product is made. This type of additional information is something that customers find useful when they’re shopping.

A restaurant or grocery store can use QR codes to connect people with nutritional information on their foods. This encourages customers to make healthy choices, which is something that these venues prioritize.

An event venue can use a QR code to send people to where they can buy tickets on their smartphones.

If you’re looking for an easy way to boost engagement with your digital signage, try putting a QR code on it!

About the Author

Garland Coulson is the Conversation Architect at PresentationPoint, a digital signage and data presentation software company. Their DataPoint software automatically creates QR codes for digital signage.