Why You Should Have Live Entertainment at Your Corporate Event

Planning a successful corporate event is no easy task. You need to think about everything from food, drink, and decoration to brand promotion and advertising. Plus, of course, you must be on hand to deal with those unexpected snags that inevitably arise on the night! One of the main concerns people have with corporate events is how to ensure that guests have fun for the duration of the evening. The best solution is to outsource the issue and hire in live entertainment from a professional agency. Read on to find out why.

The benefits of live entertainment at corporate events

There is a whole wealth of benefits to be gained from having live entertainment at your corporate event. Firstly, there’s the obvious answer that it gives your guests something to do and thereby prevents the dreaded feeling of boredom from creeping in. A band or other type of stage show directs everyone’s focus to one place and encourages interaction by providing a topic of conversation or an activity people can do together (such as dancing or playing games). It can also be a great way to avoid any awkward silences if people don’t know each other.

Live entertainment looks very professional and shows your attendees that you have put a lot of thought and effort into planning your event. In the majority of cases, it’s the most enjoyable and memorable part of the occasion and may well be something that your guests talk about for days or weeks to come – thus helping with brand awareness. In fact, you will probably find that your guests share the experience on Instagram or other social media sites, further spreading the word and boosting interest in your company. Plus, it will give you plenty of content to use on your own social media feeds too.

Ideas for live entertainment at corporate events

So you’ve decided to hire some live entertainment for your event. The next question is what kind of performers or activities to opt for. These days there are an unbelievable variety of options to choose from, especially if you go with a top professional agency such as Alive Network. The right choice for your company will depend on a number of factors, including your budget, the size and type of venue, the number of guests, plus the purpose and overall tone of your event.

Here are a few suggestions to get you inspired:

Live music. This is a classic choice and could be anything from a string quartet for a formal dinner to a solo performer for a small event or a full-scale rock band for party vibes.

A comedian or magician. These are great for smaller venues and more intimate events and involve a lot of audience interaction.

Circus performers. This includes acts such as aerial acrobats and fire performers, who are sure to dazzle your audience.

Interactive games. These give guests something to do while mingling in their own time. For example, it could be carnival rides, casino gaming tables, karaoke, or fairground games.

Guest speakers. If you want to keep your event on the professional side, a guest speaker can be a fantastic choice.

Author: Carol Trehearn