Why You Should Care About Email Etiquette in Your Business

There is no doubt that observing proper email etiquette is one of the more irksome and time-consuming aspects of professionalism in business, to the point that many businesses simply don’t bother enforcing proper email etiquette. This is, however, a mistake. There are a number of reasons why you should care about and enforce proper email practices in your business, and this article will elucidate a few of the most pertinent points.

Improved Communication Quality

There is a misconception that by improving email etiquette in a business, you will require lengthy emails for every message sent. This is often the opposite of what actually happens when proper business etiquette is observed in emails. Concise and direct language is key in professional email etiquette and, along with this, there is an emphasis on using appropriate language in professional emails. On the whole, not only are emails often shorter, but usually fewer emails are needed overall, as the clarity and efficiency in professional email etiquette results in less misinterpretation of instructions, which in turn boosts employee productivity.

Additionally, it is likely that improvement in the quality of email communication will snowball into an increase in productivity. This is because poor communication has a distinct impact on employee workflow, with up to 28% of late delivery on employee work being attributed to poor communication. This means that an increase in communication quality could even boost your business’s profits and productivity.

An Atmosphere of Professionalism

Communication is the core of the business; it is how you present yourself to employees, consumers, and business partners alike. This means that weak communication practices are doubtlessly going to give a poor impression of your business and could even cost you in the long run, both in terms of actual revenue and in the quality and cost of applicants to the business. A good reputation in business is paramount to success, and that starts with good communication.

A good way to improve the email etiquette of your business is to improve your own business etiquette and start requesting that your employees follow your lead. You can improve your own email etiquette by writing succinct and well-structured emails with professional language, and while the content of your emails will invariably be down to you to perfect, the structure could be improved through the use of a high-quality email signature service such as the one provided by rocketseed.com.

Better Customer Satisfaction

There is nothing more frustrating than trying to finish a quick job in your downtime and having to spend hours deciphering and dealing with poor communication. This kind of experience breeds aggravation and is the last thing you want to happen when dealing with your customers.

Professional email etiquette can protect you from this kind of negative exposure as your companies’ emails will be concise, understandable, and to the point, helping your customers through a positive experience wherein their frustration is minimal, and their impression of you is positive.

Author: Carol Trehearn