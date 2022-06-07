Why You Need to Tailor Your Services to Your Clients, According to MAKO Medical Laboratories CEO Chad Price

Since starting MAKO Medical Laboratories back in 2014, I have always put a great deal of emphasis on individualizing the customer experience. My brother and I were inspired to start the innovative healthcare brand after seeing firsthand the poor services available. Our sister — who suffers with medical conditions — was undergoing a selection of tests at the time. However, her wait for much-needed results was at once long and exhausting. As you might imagine, it was nothing short of heartbreaking for both her and our family.

It was then that we decided to start a new type of testing laboratory. Against all of the odds and without any foundation of medical knowledge, we joined forces with Josh Arant to launch MAKO Medical Laboratories. From that moment, myself and the wider team have been dedicated to working on behalf of the customers. We offer the highest level of service, speed, and accuracy available. It doesn’t end there. We also ensure that we tailor each of our services to meet the needs of our client base. Within this article, I wanted to share the sheer importance of this strategic move with like-minded business owners.

Every Single Customer is Unique

If you’re a savvy entrepreneur, you would never launch a new startup without doing your market research. Understanding the typical audience for your product or service is key. You may even create customer profiles — a type of caricature of your ideal customer. Often enough, marketing managers will scope out these fictitious individuals. They may have a name, interests, and a selection of other character traits. This activity is designed to give you a clear idea of the customers you are serving, and it works well enough.

However, while you do need a base level idea of your average client, it’s vital that you don’t lose sight of one fact. Every single customer is different. Yes, clients may fit into the demographic that you’ve identified, but that doesn’t mean that all of their needs are uniform. Quite the opposite is true. When you’re dealing with a client, they will have an entirely unique set of traits and needs. You cannot use a one-size-fits-all technique here. It simply does not work. Instead, you need to use the demographic as a mere template.

It serves business owners well to remember this fact. Whenever they are dealing with a new customer, the service that they offer them has to suit their individual set of needs. This rule has never been more true than when it comes to the medical industry.

Clients Deserve Clear Access to Healthcare

The truth of the matter is that people are increasingly concerned about their wellness. The average American worries about their health multiple times a day, according to a report by the New York Post. Add that level of health anxiety to the COVID-19 outbreak, and you have a recipe for disaster. The fact that the virus is continually changing and adapting means that staying ahead of the game can be tricky. Whether they are staying on top of the news or trying to take a break, the constant variations of the virus are a real challenge. No matter how hard scientists — like the MAKO Medical team — work on this, there are always going to be concerns. We have to take the role that we play seriously.

With that in mind, entrepreneurs starting businesses in this field have a responsibility to make the services and process as accessible as they can. The more they can put customers’ minds at rest, the better the overall client experiences will be. One of the ways that people can tackle this obstacle is by dealing with each customer on an individual level. That may mean assessing their needs before getting started or working closely with a consultant. Whatever the approach you choose to take, it must best serve the clients.

Tailoring Your Services is Straightforward

One of the mistakes that many business owners make is presuming that tailoring their services will be hard. That is simply not the case. No matter what options you have available to you, there will be a way that you can individualize your system. Consider doing an audit of your operations and looking for any opportunities that may arise. You may find that you can tailor your output and give customers more choices.

Starting doesn’t have to be hard. You may want to work closely with the upper management team, for example. It will also be intelligent to gain some market research. In gaining feedback about the services that you currently offer, you will better understand how you can target each and every client. With MAKO Medical Laboratories, we are constantly looking into the ways that we can improve and enhance our offering.

The Takeaway!

Regardless of the industry in which you work, ensuring that you give a unique level of service to each client has never been more important. As I have covered here, there are plenty of ways in which you can do just that. No matter where you are starting from, there will be an area in which you can improve. Taking the time to delve into this aspect of the business could help to bolster your bottom line and give you a strong and loyal client base.

About Mako Medical and Chad Price

Headed up by an expert team of nationally recognized doctors specializing in methodology development and pathological services, Mako Medical is a game-changing healthcare brand. The business was founded in 2014 by Chad Price, Adam Price, and Josh Arant, who wanted to transform the sector. The established company is now an industry leader showing how laboratories should both patients and healthcare professionals.

Chad Price is a well-known entrepreneur who previously co-founded BrideGenie and founded Element Services Group Mechanical LLC. He was also involved in starting Cary Reconstruction, and is a board member for Trill A.I. The professional currently offers consulting services to companies embarking on new mergers or primed for growth.