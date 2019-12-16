Why Would A Surfing Break Be The Perfect Gap Year For You?

Surfing is a sport that is loved by so many around the world due to its number of health benefits. But could taking a gap year to learn how to surf benefit more than just your physical health? So before you grab your wetsuit and head out to the water allow us to provide you with insight into why a surfing gap year would be great for you.

Meet New People

One of the biggest benefits of surfing for a gap year is that you can meet new people. Whether they are others that are also on a gap year or more experienced locals that have been surfing their whole lives, you can meet new people and begin to learn from the best. In addition to this, you may even meet new people should you decide to work at the beachside café as often times a number of surfers visit here during their long sessions.

Develop A Healthy Lifestyle

If you have been trying to build up cardiovascular strength as well as build up muscle around the body, surfing is the perfect way to do just that. Whilst you are enjoying yourself, you often do not see that you are working every muscle in your body. Surfing every day will, therefore, help to strengthen the muscles and develop a healthy lifestyle. Combine this with the nutrients that are needed to help maintain a healthy weight and you are all set to get back out on the water and enjoy some of the best swells around the world.

Gain Confidence

Confidence is also another great benefit that comes along with a surfing gap year as you are meeting new people and learning new skills. Though this may take time, the more you surf the more confident you will become in your abilities. This is great for you as you can gain confidence over time that will help you in every aspect of your life. This newfound confidence can then be taken into other aspects of life and better your performance even after you have returned home from your year-long trip, making this a great reason to travel.

Learn New Skills

Learning new skills is always a benefit in life, but when learning to surf, you not only develop skills such as maintain core balance, but you also learn other elements such as first aid and water safety. These are valuable skills that can be taken into other parts of life and can be used as and when they are needed. Additionally, you are also learning other skills such as communication and organisation when travelling, thus helping to increase confidence and develop a number of new skills, regardless of where you end up travelling to during your year-long trip.

Whether you are looking to take a gap year to brush up on your skills or you are just looking to take time out and learn properly on some of the worlds best coastlines, there are a number of reasons to take a surfing gap year in 2020.

Author: Rebecca Willis