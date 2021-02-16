WHY WASTEWATER TREATMENT INDUSTRY IS THRIVING

Water scarcity has been one of the greatest hazards facing humanity today. With water crises plaguing the globe, United Nations has rendered it as one of its major priorities in the UN’s millennium development goals.

Consequently, policymakers have started implementing new technology and programs to reduce their impact on the environment. These programs and developments comprise irrigation of runoff, transfers of water, desalination, and recycling of wastewater. Wastewater treatment provides society with pure reusable water. The recycling of wastewater also can provide different other benefits.

It will minimize the output of a country’s residue, create energy by extracting methane, and produce organic fertilizers, from the waste generated by the process. Water and wastewater treatment is required for humanity not only for urban and agricultural uses but also for essential industrial to meet the need for water supplies.

What is the prospect of the wastewater treatment industry?

The market research report by the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service estimated that industrial wastewater treatment services would hit about USD 28.0 billion by 2024 compared to an estimated figure of USD 20.8 billion at a CAGR of 6.1% in 2019 as at the research period. Factors like the rise in water-intensive industries such as pulps, paper, and textiles in the developing nations will account for this growth.

Between 2009 and 2019, countries have increased their water recycling capacities. Capital expenditure water reuse is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 19.5%, while the worldwide constructed capacity of high-quality water reuse systems is anticipated to spur from 28 million cubic meters per day to 79 million cubic meters per day. The wastewater treatment industry will grow this way.

Water and wastewater industries are striving to develop equipment that incorporates a rare combination of modern and conventional wastewater processing techniques. Some researchers and organizations have been active in the development of technologies for water and wastewater treatment. They are leveraging emerging tools like artificial intelligence and biotechnology which are set to open possibilities in the wastewater industry.

What are the driving factors behind the development of the wastewater treatment industry?

Strict wastewater processing and control laws in the United States

In the past years, the volume of wastewater produced has doubled at a very rapid pace due to technological development in the manufacturing process. Not only are wastes from industries manufacturing chemicals, pesticides, and precious metals toxic, they also have a disastrous impact if not carefully treated before disposal in freshwater bodies.

Through the strict laws, industries have designed and operated water and wastewater in due course.

Increased demand for bottled water in the global market

The rise in global average temperature along with the scarcity of clean public water has contributed to the high demand for bottled water. Over the past two years, there has been about a 7% rise in the demand for bottled water in the USA. The rise in demand is projected to lead to the development of the water and wastewater treatment industry and thereby pushing the market to new peaks.

The need for wastewater infrastructure is driving industrial growth

Industries and communities that provide a substantial part of the wastewater production will be a pioneer in preserving healthy freshwater supplies. Thus, they will invest in high-speed and reliable wastewater treatment systems.

Author: Marie Andreas