Why Sustainable Energy Is The Future

Recently we have seen an influx of companies and resorts turning eco friendly. The need to take care of our planet is paramount and it seems that cars, companies and hotels are all leading the way with sustainability, providing green products and utilising green energy to serve themselves. The use and combustion of fossil fuels in cars, buildings, factories, and power plants cause global warming and the gas responsible for the most warming is carbon dioxide, or CO2. Caused by factories, car emissions and much more, but above all, the consistency of these usages is what causes problems. In terms of overall emissions, the United States, India and China were all ranked among the five largest emitters, with China being the biggest culprit. However, there are ways that the rest of the world can help balance it out and some countries are already starting to do this. At the start of the new decade, we have naturally seen a drop in emissions due to the current global pandemic. It is believed that already emissions have been cut in some areas by a third which has assisted with the growth of plants and trees and more stable weather in parts.

Eco friendly resorts for 2020

Once we start to see people travelling again, there are going to be many of the eco friendly resorts excited to welcome new guests. Some of the most anticipated ones for this year are

situated in places where the natural environment is itself the main draw. It may be remote lodges that are ahead of the eco-curve and companies such as Luxury outfitters Singita and AndBeyond have already created their own solar micro-grids, which are used in many properties across the world. This removes the need for diesel generators. There’s also been action around converting safari jeeps from gas power to electric, on Safaris particularly but in general travel has started to convert as much as possible.

Cruising is going to be a difficult market to crack for eco friendly travel, because it relies heavily on fuel oil and most operators have sadly resisted the expensive switch to low-sulfur alternatives. Carnival, was recently fined more than once for illegal waste-dumping at sea but they have since tried to phase out the use of plastic as much as possible; which shows that there is quite a long way to go before cruises step ahead of the game in sustainability.

Electric cars

There are many manufacturers that now sell electric cars but there are some brands that we just did not think would ever jump on the bandwagon. Set for this year alone, Jeep has already unveiled plans for an exciting future for the brand, with rumours of an electric future. They have planned to create as many electric cars as they can which will see their existing Compass, Renegade and Wrangler, turning electric and are set to launch in early 2021. It is believed that by 2022, Jeep also hopes to have every model remodelled in electric form. As well as Jeep, Volkswagen too are set to unveil new plans. Electric cars are practical and they pave the way to a healthier future as well as maintaining function. They can reduce CO2 emissions and even save you money which is one of the best bonuses. Finding the energy for your new cars and products doesn’t have to be difficult as there are many energy providers. You could look at Suncoast Energy.

Who is doing it best?

Already we have seen some countries performing better than others. Germany in particular is set to be the most efficient green country in the world.

Germany is setting a good example across Europe for focusing on renewable energy systems, it may not be an easy move for some countries. Without financial backing, the switch to sustainable energy isn’t possible because it does come with a price tag. Germany certainly has some huge innovative ideas, rooted within the idea of switching all power to renewable energy supplies. It isn’t an easy move but this means that all their buildings and energy supplies will be created from wind turbines and solar or electric energies. The European’s commission assessed the country last year and due to the current pandemic, they have been unable to hit their goals for 2020 as yet. They had a national energy efficiency target of 20%.

Other countries on the list are:

Iceland. Iceland is one of the countries that takes its environment very seriously and invests in its sustainability. They have plenty of natural energy and rugged landscape that can be transformed and utilised. Switzerland. Switzerland is the second greenest country in the world in 2020 with an Environmental Protection index of 89.1. They want to improve this over the next decade. Costa Rica. Sweden. Norway. Mauritius. France. Austria.

Switzerland is beginning to utilise their renewable sources very often also. This includes their biomass, wind, solar and geothermal power sources. They want to further implement good renewable energy over the next five to ten years. Their new laws are also in place that protects green belts and areas of the countryside that can not be damaged or destroyed. It’s vital to keep the environment clean so that further plants and nature can flourish which in turns provides better air quality. Following the devastating Amazon fires, the quality of the world’s oxygen diminished from that alone. Protecting the environment is just as important as changing it therefore by lowering emissions, they are keeping their air clean.

Solar Energy For Homes and Business

Wind turbines and solar panels are also becoming a hot topic for companies, with a high demand for home owners to install them. Some of the main benefits of switching to this type of home energy are as follows:

Renewable Energy Source- It provides the homeowner with energy constantly for free once they are installed which means that it is constantly being renewed just by the sun and light. Reduces Electricity Bills – You will certainly not be using as much energy in other areas which means that you are drastically cutting back on household bills. Diverse Applications. Low Maintenance Costs. Technology Development.

If you live in an area with high energy rates and a suitable solar rating and can afford the initial investment, it’s worth looking into. Solar panels won’t eliminate your power bill overnight however. It will take time to get to grips with how it works and the best ways to utilise it to the best of your ability. Many good energy providers will be able to assist you further with the best ways forward. It is believed that as the typical home is approximately 1,500 square feet, you would generally need about 16 panels to completely cover electrical power needs. The price for installation is generally around $20,000 but may vary depending on house size and other factors.

We need to protect the earth for the future.

It is seen more and more in the media now that we must strive to protect our environment further. Using sustainable energy is likely going to be the main way to do this as well as progressing further digitally. Online shopping and digital aspects of lifestyle can really help. Renewable energy technologies are essential because they reduce dependence on fossil fuel resources thus mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. The more that we emit toxins into the air, we are damaging wildlife as well as the ozone layer which contributes to the exposure of the sun and other components that create global warming. Global warming is the increase of Earth’s average surface temperature due to greenhouse gases which means ice caps melt and the weather becomes more wild and aggressive. It also means that it can compromise life, because greenhouse gases keep heat close to the earth’s surface making it livable for humans and animals.

In terms of smaller contributions, each individual household can provide a positive step forward in terms of sustainability. There are plenty of things that we can do as a nation to assist with the company’s efforts to help the planet.

Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Cut down on what you throw away and try to use as much as possible. Volunteer. Volunteer for cleanups in your community because this is vital to keeping areas clean. Educate others on the importance of the earth and helping the world as a whole. Conserve water, don’t take huge baths often and have short showers, conserving water is helping keep our seas safer. Choose sustainable always by avoiding plastic and recycling often. Shop wisely. Use long-lasting light bulbs. Plant a tree – encourage your kids to do the same as planting trees improves oxygen and also brings new fruits and general benefits to the land.

It is likely that this decade will see a huge shift in how company’s deal with energy and what is likely to transpire in terms of how we use energy and the types of emissions we control. The time to act is now.