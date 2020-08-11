Why SARMs are so cool

Physical appearance is one of the things that most attention is paid today. As time passes, SARMs are taking ground and each time adding new users. But still, there are some people who do not know what this is all about. Therefore, today you have the opportunity to get all the information you need and to make a decision for yourself.

The use of substances to improve performance and/or body composition in athletes has spread in recent years, among the most widely used substances are anabolic androgenic steroids, various investigations have reported a variety of side effects due to the use of these drugs. ; As an alternative to androgenic steroids, selective modulators of androgenic receptors arise, better known by their initials as SARMs; Although these substances are still under investigation, they can be found in various supplement stores and on the internet, where it is claimed that they can have effects such as increasing muscle mass and fat loss, without the side effects of anabolic steroids.

What are SARMs?

SARMs are substances that have a high specificity in androgenic receptors, highlighting their effect on skeletal muscle and bones, they are weak agonists or antagonists of the androgen response in tissues such as the sebaceous glands and the prostate and are available to be administered from an oral form. Since the most important requirement for an MRSA is tissue selectivity, any ligand that meets the criteria, be it steroid or non-steroid agonist or antagonist, is considered MRSA

Steroid SARMs began to be developed in the 1940s, by modifying the testosterone molecule.) Testosterone supplementation increases skeletal muscle mass and strength in healthy androgen-deficient men, young eugonades, the elderly, and people with other chronic disorders.

The anabolic effects of testosterone on muscle mass and strength are directly related to testosterone dosage. Therefore, the effects of muscle gain and strength are substantial at the dose; The administration of supraphysiological doses of testosterone has been shown to be associated with various adverse effects such as erythrocytosis, leg edema, and prostate problems.

Despite the drawbacks of testosterone supplementation, potential benefits have also been discovered in chronic diseases associated with age and osteoporosis, prompting pharmaceutical companies to develop MRSAs. Structurally, SARMs can be classified into steroids or non-steroid, the former is formed by modifying the chemical structure of testosterone.

Conclusions on SARMs

Although the results obtained with SARMs are promising, more studies are needed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of these drugs; It is of great importance to remember that both EAAs and SARMs were developed for the treatment of various diseases where there is a hormonal problem or a great loss of muscle mass.

But that, if you are considering using SARMs, we recommend you go to a doctor who can advise you enough. An expert is the best option you have to obtain a treatment that is suitable for your body and prevents you from any adverse effect that may harm your health.

Do not waist any more time and take your own decision. Get Sarms for sale today and see the progress.

Author: Thomas Smith