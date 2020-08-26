Why lighting matters in a rave

If you have ever been to a rave, it is impossible for you to miss the lights that are going on while you are in the crowd. If you have never been to a rave you should definitely read this post. We are going to talk about everything you need to know about raves and what you can bring with you to add to the visuals aspect of the rave.

History of raves

Raves came from 80’s dance parties And when the Techno emerged from Europe and House music emerged from America you put the two together and you have yourself a pretty fun party that you most likely are going to want to dance all night long. In the late 1980s, raves started to emerge in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Today, there are raves all over the world with a majority being in the United States.

What is the reason for raves?

Raves can be such an exciting time as well as a place to bond with your best friends or “rave family” as it is called. Raves are fun because it is literally nothing but good vibes and everyone there is just there for the same reason. To have a good time. For us ravers, a rave is a place where you can let go of all your worries and troubles and just have a good time and vibe out to the music and the atmosphere. Raves are supposed to be pure fun. It’s like the build up to them is so exciting too. You are literally counting down the days until you are under the rave lights with your friends to hear your favorite DJ perform. In the rave community, we believe in “P.L.U.R” which stands for Peace Love Unity Respect. It’s basically just saying let’s all love and respect one another and lets all unit and live in peace. We truly believe that if the world practiced this more, then the world would be a much better place.

What should you expect?

Honestly, it’s all about how you make the experience. You are going to want to make sure that you are going with the right people. As long as your friends are just trying to have a good time then it’s probably a safe bet that they are the ones you want to with. Also, make sure that everyone going actually likes EDM music because if you don’t your wasting money by possibly not liking the experience.

When going to a rave you want to make sure that you stay hydrated, Taking a hydro pack will save you from having to buy a lot of water bottles constantly. Trust us you will get thirsty very quickly.

Rave lights

Rave lights are actually kind of important because they add to the effects of the atmosphere. And also naturally stimulate our minds. The music and the lights can actually control our bodies. In a good way of course. You can bring your own little rave lights to the rave and give people light shows they usually come in glove form and some people are actually pros at giving light shows. Be sure to look at the lighting and the visuals at the next rave that you go to and even consider taking your own rave lights.

What should I be wearing?

Honestly, that choice is yours, whatever you feel that you like. But also there are some really cool rave outfits that you can choose from or you can even create your own rave outfit. We definitely suggest getting creative with your outfits. When creating your outfit you should know what the temperature is going to be that night. You do not want to be too cold or too hot. Otherwise, you’ll be super uncomfortable. When it comes to colors just go with what you like. Remember it’s your outfit as long as you like it that is all that matters. You should consider wearing comfortable shoes otherwise your feet are going to be in a lot of pain by the end of the night. Patterns are always a popular item when choosing a rave outfit. You can even match with your friends. It will help find one another should you get lost.

Accessories

Accessories at a rave are very important. You want to make sure that your outfit pops and accessories will help with that. Also, KANDI, as it is called, is custom jewelry usually bracelets and necklaces that you can trade with other ravers.

We hope this helped you sort of know what to expect at your next rave. When going remember it is very important to have fun and let loose. The world can be a very stressful place, you want to make sure that you are doing something for your mental health and raving with your friends can actually bond you all even more.

Author: Jacob Maslow