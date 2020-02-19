Why Is Rig Matting Important?

Getting big equipment into and out of worksites can be a challenge sometimes. Depending on the weather, the soil conditions, and the amount of traffic over the area, the ground can get torn to shreds, people in the area can be at risk of twists and sprains, and damage to wheels can also happen on equipment.

Axles and treads are no fun to replace when something happens to equipment that is necessary to finish a job. The bottom line is that it can cost a lot of money to not have rig matting in place. It helps alleviate many of these issues and makes it a safe place to work as well. Diamond T Services can get the matting to you, to help make your worksite an easy to maneuver place.

What Can Rig Matting Do?

Rig matting simply makes a worksite safer and easier to move around for both people and heavy equipment. The matting also prevents unnecessary damage to the earth in the process of the work going on.

Ruts can be dug into the earth when heavy machinery turns and moves, this can create a lot of additional work that costs money to fix when the project is complete. Time is money and time spent repairing these ruts and valleys from machine tracks costs money, period.

Accidents happen when people trip in ruts. Equipment is damaged when it is tipped over or breaks an axle because of these ruts. Whenever there is a potential for damage to machine or human, it is an unnecessary risk that causes insurance premiums to rise as well.

Many insurance companies require the use of rig matting or offer discounts when it is used. Liability is reduced and the cost reductions can be shared. To any company, this is a big plus.

You Don’t Have to Own Rig Matting

We’ll get it brought in and set-up prior to your project start date. You rent the matting and don’t have to deal with the set-up or tear-down. It can easily be transported to a job site and it is something that you don’t have to carry in your own inventory and invest in.

In fact, having the rig matting handled by a company that specializes in that will take the worry and stress off you so that you can focus on doing the work itself. Rig matting is a detail that you don’t have to worry about, it’s handled when you hire rig matting experts. They will have it where you need it, as much as you need, when you need it. It can be moved anywhere in the world, helping companies focus on the job at hand. Whether you are needing rig matting for an oil rig or for a construction site, let the professionals know what you need, and they’ll take care of the job for you.

What’s Necessary for Rig Matting?

It must be tough! Rig matting can be made of wood or other materials. Wood matting is often used and can be very sturdy, built to specifications especially for certain types of equipment such as cranes that need stable bases that can handle their weight.

Rig matting that is environmentally friendlier is even possible when you go with wood that is designed for structural integrity while using fewer bolts and sustainably forested wood. No matter what you are looking for in a rig mat, you can find it, where you need it.

Pick up the phone and call your rig matting specialists and find out how to get your rig matting set up. You will be able to relax, knowing that the job will be so much safer and easier now that you’ve got rig matting on the way.

