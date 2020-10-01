Why Is Digital Marketing Important for Driving Leads?

Digital technology is changing how we do business and the outcome is evident. Customers who matter are now spending more time on the internet, as marketers are forced to rethink the ideal strategies that will drive more leads.

A lead is a prospective customer who has expressed interest in your products or services through sharing a form of contact like a phone number, email address, or social media handle.

Digital marketing offers businesses plentiful strategies for driving leads, including SEO (search engine optimization), content marketing, social media, websites, email marketing, PPC (pay-per-click), among others. If you are not sure which approach is best for your law firm, Apricot Law can lead you in the right direction.

While these strategies are different in how they work, they all have common characteristics that make digital marketing so important for driving leads.

Reaching Leads – Where They Spend the Most Time

When is the last time you went a whole day without checking your social media or performing a search on the internet? The total number of internet users across the world rose by more than 200 million from 2018 to 2019. With the creation of more digital tools like social media and collaboration sites, many people are spending most of their time online.

Digital marketing is helping businesses generate and drive leads by taking their products and services where their customers are mostly found.

Ability to Compete with Key Industry Players

Gone are the days when large corporations would take up the larger share of clients just because they are well-known. Digital marketing has leveled many industries, enabling even new entrants to compete for leads with key leaders.

If you invest a significant amount of time and effort into the right digital marketing strategy, you are assured of growing traffic. These leads can easily become customers through appropriate conversion methods.

You Should Spend on Your Ideal Target Audience Only

Let’s say you run a firm that serves employed people with an annual salary of $40,000 and above in New Jersey. Digital marketing offers endless opportunities for you to target this category of consumers only.

Social media ads like Facebook and Twitter allow advertisers to customize their ads and reach an intended audience. Other strategies like PPC and email marketing are also targeted towards internet users who are looking for specific products or services. In other words, digital marketing supports businesses in reaching leads who have a purchase intent.

Digital Marketing Produces Attractive Results with a Cost-Effective Budget

Unlike traditional marketing, digital methods have the ability to reach hundreds of leads in a short amount of time. Most importantly, you do not have to cut corners and compromise on quality for a less budget. In fact, when done right, the impact of digital marketing on driving leads is unmatched.

The average cost-per-lead (CPL) in digital marketing is also way less than any other approach. For instance, you can get social media followers who become returning customers without spending a dime. Other methods like PPC allow businesses to control their budget and halt a marketing campaign at any time if it fails to produce desirable results.

Digital Marketing Facilitates Engagement with Leads

Different digital marketing approaches like social media, website chat boxes, and email marketing encourage interaction with your leads. Prospects have an opportunity to clarify the services, ask prices, or find your location through real-time engagement.

Some of the ways brands can benefit from real-time interaction and drive leads include creating a happy customer experience, client retention, creating personalized offers, and reaping a quick time to value (TTV).

Author: Annabelle E