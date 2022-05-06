Why do you need a Driving Licence in India?

To drive a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler vehicle in India, you are required to possess a driving license. It is a mandatory requirement for driving and you can face legal action if you are found driving without having a DL.

Why do you need a driving license in India?

There are multiple reasons why a driving licence is a mandatory requirement for driving on Indian roads. Read on below to learn more.

Important document for personal identification:

Today, you are required to prove your personal identification at many places. From booking a hotel to boarding a flight, you are required to show proof of ID. A driving license is among the most widely accepted proof of identification, which can be used to avail a range of services and enter a range of places.



Mandatory legal requirement:

As per Indian law, you are required to hold a driving license if you wish to drive on Indian roads. A DL serves as an important document to demonstrate your ability to drive and operate a vehicle.

Features of a genuine driving license:

While it is quite easy to get a genuine driving license, there have unfortunately been many cases of people having received fake DLs instead of the genuine one. Read on below to learn how to identify a genuine driving license and distinguish it from the fakes in the market.

A genuine driving license will have a photograph of the license holder, which enables it to act as a proof of ID. A genuine DL will include a unique registration number, which has been issued by the issuing authority. A genuine driving license will contain details of the office at which the license was generated and then issued. A genuine DL will also contain details such as the signature and rubber stamp of the issuing officer at the issuing RTO.

Types of Driving Licenses

While it is important to distinguish between a genuine and fake DL, it is also important to remember that there are three kinds of DLs issued in India. These include:

Learner’s License Permanent License Commercial Driving License

Learner’s License:

A learner’s license is issued to an applicant before they are asked to qualify for a permanent driving license. Read on to learn more about this kind of driving license.

The learner’s license is issued for a period of 6 months only. To avail this kind of license, the applicant must submit an application to the concerned RTO and pass a test. The 6 months’ period is intended to allow you to polish your driving skills before being issued a permanent driving license. The learner’s license can be further extended if the applicant does not feel that their skills are refined enough at the end of 6 months.

Permanent License:

A permanent license is issued after the learner’s license. Read on to learn more.

It is issued by the RTO or Regional Transport Office after the applicant has met the eligibility criteria and post completion of the 6 months’ period with the learner’s license. To avail a permanent license, the applicant must be 18 years of age or above and must be able to clear the driving test set by the RTO. The applicant will be allowed to retake the test within a period of 7 days, if he fails to clear it the first time.

Commercial Driving License:

This kind of driving license is issued to individuals who wish to drive heavy vehicles, such as a truck or a delivery van. There are several criteria for availing this license, which you can read about below.

The applicant must be aged at least 18 years or 20 years in some states of India. The applicant must have been trained in a government-affiliated center or a government training center. The applicant’s education qualifications must be at least till the 8th grade The applicant must possess a learner’s license and have other valid documents.

Conclusion

The internet has proven to be helpful in boosting one’s career, and using it wisely can ease up a lot of manual work. As is now clear, getting a driving license offline can take some time but the online process is smooth and time saving. Aside from a DL, you can also apply for vehicle insurance only, as it is also a mandatory requirement for driving on Indian roads.

Author: Amara Etter