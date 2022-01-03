Why Do Businesses Use A Heat Transfer Printing Company?

Heat transfer printing is a printing method on garments that can be done without adding ink to the fabric. It works by using custom heat transfers (from iron) and pressure to create images on clothing. Heat transfers are prevalent among businesses that want custom printed t-shirts or other items for their employees but don’t want to go through the time and expense of having them screen printed.

The Suitable Design for Your Needs

The main advantage of a heat transfer over a screen print is that it can be customized. There are many different designs to choose from, but if you have the skills or the money to hire someone who does, you can make any design you want. This makes it much easier to match up with your company logo and colors rather than working within the limitations of what a screen printer has available. You won’t need to settle for less-than-perfect colors either; there are plenty of ways to adjust them until they are just suitable for your needs.

A More Economical Choice

Heat transfers can cost significantly less than other methods. For example, the average price of having t-shirts printed by a screen printer is $7-$10 per shirt, but the average price for printing them with a heat transfer is only $4-$6. This also means that you will order more shirts for less money than you would if you had other methods done.

A Faster Turnaround

If time is of the essence and you need your t-shirts or other clothing items as soon as possible, a heat transfer should be your choice. While both methods require that the item be made first (which can take quite some time), it takes much less time to do a heat transfer than it does to screen print an image onto clothing.

A More Comfortable Choice

If you are thinking of having t-shirts printed for your employees, you might be concerned about how it will feel for them to wear those shirts all day, every day. Most people find that a heat transfer is more comfortable than a screen print. Because there isn’t ink involved with this process, there is nothing sticky on the shirt itself either. This results in less irritation and discomfort when being worn or washed.

Do It Yourself

Since heat transfers are so easy to do yourself, many businesses have taken advantage of using this method for their ledgers and other printing needs. If money is tight, this can be a great way to cut costs since you won’t have to pay someone else to do the work for you. Just remember that if you plan on doing this yourself, you’ll need your heat press machine and transfer paper. Most often, it is better to use a professional service and get your product made exactly as you want without the work and stress.

A Great Way to Update Your Look

If you have a logo that looks a little dated or just plain boring, then this can be a fun and unique way to give it an upgrade. You don’t have to go overboard with the design either; as long as it fits on a heat transfer sheet, you can use it for what you need. This is also another reason why heat transfers are so popular with businesses who want custom t-shirts printed – they allow them to make changes whenever necessary easily.

Conclusion

Heat transfers are an excellent option for businesses or individuals who want a more customized look for their t-shirts and other items. They can be done at home with a heat press machine and some transfer paper, making them one of the most flexible methods available today. So next time you need something printed on clothing, think about going this route to see if it’s right for what you need.

Author: Uday Tank