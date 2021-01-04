Why Buy a Moissanite Engagement Ring? Affordability!

Affordable moissanite engagement rings are becoming an increasingly popular alternative to the high price of diamonds for many couples, and for a good reason. The affordability of moissanite compared to a diamond of similar size and clarity is apparent. Still, some people are hesitant to opt for a moissanite engagement ring because they aren’t sure if it is a “real” gemstone.

What Is A Moissanite?

While a moissanite isn’t a diamond, it is a real gemstone. It was discovered in 1893 in Arizona by a scientist who at first that it was a diamond. However, it is made of an entirely different material than a diamond, silicon carbide. There are very few natural moissanite stones, so scientists discovered away to create them in a lab. These lab-created moissanites are less expensive than diamonds or natural stones because they don’t require mining, transport, and other expenses associated with naturally occurring stones, but they are made from precisely the same materials.

More Sparkle for Your Dollar

A sparkling, brilliant diamond engagement ring is the dream of many women. Unfortunately, the more sparkle and fire a diamond has, the more expensive it is. If you want a larger stone, the price jumps dramatically again. One solution is to settle for a smaller diamond that has flaws or more color in it. This will be less expensive (but still not cheap!), but it won’t have the clarity or brilliance of a more expensive stone.

Your other option is an affordable moissanite engagement ring. For the same amount of money you might spend on a smaller, flawed diamond, you can get a moissanite stone that is larger and has incredible sparkle. Lab-created gemstones don’t have flaws or inclusions, so you don’t have to worry about them marring the gemstone’s beauty. Moissanite engagement rings will have more brilliance and fire than even the finest diamond, refracting light in a rainbow of colors that will capture all eyes.

Realistic Pricing

The average amount spent on an engagement ring is over $5,500. When you spend that much money, you want to know you’re spending it on something of value. While diamonds are valuable and highly prized, they are not as rare as most people believe. Some people think diamonds are overpriced, with a lot of their perceived value resulting from fantastic advertising. Moissanites cost about one-quarter the cost of diamonds of similar size.

Clarity at Any Price Point

One of the drawbacks of a diamond is that you have to spend a considerable amount of money to get a high degree of clarity. The clarity of a diamond is affected by inclusions or blemishes to the stone. These defects are common in diamonds and are graded from very poor, with lots of visible flaws, to nearly flawless. As clarity improves, the price of a diamond rises steeply. However, all moissanites are sold without visible flaws, so you don’t have to pay a premium to get a better grade of stone.

Not Spending Three Months’ Salary

There is a rule of thumb that many people consider when shopping for an engagement ring, based partly on an ad years ago. The ad suggested that an engagement ring should cost at least three months’ salary. While a diamond is an investment that will probably go up in value, giving up three months’ salary for a piece of jewelry, no matter how important it is, is difficult these days. It can wipe out your savings. If you charge the ring’s cost, you will end up paying even more money because of interest costs.

An affordable moissanite engagement ring is an excellent way to get more bang for your buck. You can choose a gorgeous, sparkling stone that looks like you spent three months’ salary for far less money. If your future fiancée longs for a ring that looks expensive but understands the need to save money for a home or your honeymoon, take her to look at moissanite engagement rings. She’ll fall in love with their beauty and sparkle, and your wallet won’t take as big a hit. The best part is that no one else needs to know that it’s an affordable moissanite engagement ring and not an extravagant diamond!

Other Ways to Spend Your Money

Buying an affordable moissanite engagement ring gives you diamond-like sparkle without tying up months’ worth of your hard-earned cash. Just think about what you can do with the money you save. Your fiancée gets the unforgettable ring she’s always dreamed about, but you have cash left over for other things. Perhaps the down payment on a home or a more lavish wedding. Maybe you’d like to start a savings account or make some investments. As you begin your life together, the money saved by purchasing a moissanite ring instead of a diamond can give your marriage a financial head start.

Environmentally and Ethically Responsible

Affordable moissanite engagement rings are not only less expensive; they also have environmental and ethical advantages. While these considerations may not save you money, they can help you sleep better at night if investing in diamonds worries you.

Moissanites used in jewelry are produced in labs, so they naturally have a much smaller carbon footprint than gemstones that are mined. Mining can damage the ecosystem, cause soil erosion, and scar the earth for decades. Transporting diamonds from distant locales to the jewelers also produces significant carbon emissions. Lab-created diamonds are made closer to market and don’t require damage to the earth.

Blood diamonds or conflict diamonds take a heavy toll on the laborers who mine the gemstones. It can be back-breaking work done under horrible conditions. Lab-created moissanites are never the result of warfare or human suffering. They are ethically produced and do not contribute to the exploitation of others.

Be a Smart Shopper

Only you and your fiancée can decide what kind of engagement ring is right for you, but more couples choose affordable moissanite engagement rings every year. Each couple has its reasons – whether it is financial, practical, ethical, or simply because they love the fire and brilliance of a moissanite. It is apparent, however, that moissanite engagement rings are a smart and enduring choice.

By Steve Farber, GG

Former President of Armstrong Jewelers