Why Are LED Lights Popular In Kitchens?

When it comes to the kitchen, it is a shame to notice so many homeowners neglect the importance of lighting. This is the one room in your home where you have to be 100% sure that lighting is perfect since this will always make a difference.

Out of the numerous lighting options that are now available, LED lights keep gaining popularity when it comes to kitchen renovations. Why is that?

The LED kitchen light is advanced and superior to the common fluorescent and incandescent bulb. It gives you access to different benefits, with the following being the most important ones that can be mentioned:

Energy Savings

The LED light consumes over 75% less electricity than the incandescent bulbs. This automatically reduces operating expenses. In regular homes, it is hard to figure out how much you can save. However, in a commercial setting, like a restaurant, you can end up saving even millions of dollars on electricity every single year. Just think about Applebee. After switching to LED lights, the brand declared that it reduced the KW per hour consumption by 80%. These are energy savings we cannot neglect.

Lower Maintenance Costs

When you use an LED bulb, you take advantage of a very high use rating. The regular LED light bulb can run for 50,000 hours. This means that you will end up having to switch your lights less often than with the regular bulbs. In fact, the lifespan of an LED light bulb is on average 40 times longer than that of incandescent bulbs. It is also around 2 to 5 times more than fluorescent lights. You basically do not have to deal with replacement costs and the hassles of actually replacing the lights for a long time after you initially install the LED light.

Durability

One thing that few people know about LED lights is that they have a polycarbonate enclosure. This is very important because it practically means that the lights are very resistant to breaking.

How To Choose An LED Light For Your Kitchen

LED stands out as a great technology you want to take advantage of. However, this does not mean that you can buy the very first LED light that you find in a store. For instance, a bad design for the light can lead to countless different problems. Some of these can instantly be visible while others will be very hard to see.

You want to be sure that you buy the best possible LED kitchen light. In order to do this, you have to be sure the light respects high-quality standards and is offered by a manufacturer with high experience and reputation.

At the same time, we have to think about design. Obviously, some light types will be better for some purposes. You want to make your final choice based on the quality of the LED light bulb and where you will use it. Then, think about some extra things that might be of interest to you, like the use of dimmer switches.