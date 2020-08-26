Quantcast
Why Are Companies Advertising On Facebook?

Nowadays, you simply cannot have a strong digital marketing strategy for a business without the inclusion of social media. Out of the different social networks that a business can use to advertise services or products, Facebook stands out as the most popular one. This is particularly the case when referring to the local advertisers. 62% of them use Facebook right now. 

Why does this happen? According to the Social Media Blog, here are the main reasons why businesses advertise on Facebook right now. 

Facebook Ads Are Highly-Affordable

One of the biggest advantages of advertising on Facebook instead of other options is that you can advertise as much as you want. Your budget is completely dictated by you, which is often not the case with options like TV ads or billboard ads. When your budget is high, you can reach more users. When the budget is low, you can use a lower number of users. It is as simple as that. 

Speaking about prices, they are also lower than how much you pay on the regular advertising options of the past. You can basically reach thousands of people for a very small investment, which is a huge advantage. 

Facebook Ads Are Highly Effective

Facebook is much more than a marketing channel you can use. It is a place where you can interact with your audience. That is why ads can be so effective. 

A study conducted by eMarketer showed us that Facebook is considered to be the very best social media network by social media marketers when it comes to ROI. This is true for both B2B and B2C companies. 

Your Target Audience Has A Facebook Account

Every good marketer out there will tell you that you have to reach your target audience where people spend time in order to be very effective. You cannot wait for them to look for you. 

There is a huge possibility that the people who you want to target already have and use Facebook accounts. Statistics show us that the average user spends 40 minutes daily on the network. This goes across over to billions of users, which is something we cannot neglect. 

Specific Users Can Be Targeted

Facebook holds very important information about users. Marketers can easily take advantage of that as they can target only the people that have a really high possibility of becoming customers. 

When you advertise on Facebook, you can choose important criteria, like location, industry, job title, gender, interests, marital status, and age. At the same time, you can filter the audience you show your ads to and even choose based on behaviors, like life events or recent purchases. 

Using Retargeting 

When you use Facebook as your digital marketing medium, you can take advantage of retargeting. This is very important because it allows you to target the users that interacted with you in the past. Because of the fact that these users are most likely already familiar with the business you run, there is a high possibility that premium content will be downloaded, a purchase will be made, or other actions will be performed, like starting free trials.

