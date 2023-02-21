Who will win the Six Nations in 2023?

The opening round of fixtures for this year’s Six Nations proved to be the thrilling spectacle rugby union fans were expecting, with everything from commanding performances to shock results and of course subsequent speculation about who will go on to win the Championship.

So with that, we’ve taken a look back over these first fixtures and each respective sides’ performances to give our thoughts on each competing nation’s chances of winning the tournament.

England

Under new coach Steve Borthwick many were expecting at least an improvement in form – following what’s been a dire run before the Six Nations – and to be fair this is what we saw. England were better in attack than they have been and they played at pace, however, defensively their frailties were still on show in the 29-23 loss to Scotland at Twickenham, perhaps reflecting just how big a task Steve Borthwick has on his hands. Barring a big turnaround and win against Italy, this probably isn’t England’s year.

Wales

It was a similar state of play for Wales under the returning Warren Gatland. Much like England, Wales have improved on their recent form, but they made costly errors against a fierce Ireland side, and despite some spirited play and a good try by Liam Williams, Wales are still very much a work in progress. So, unless they get a win over Scotland on Saturday, we don’t fancy Wales’ chances.

Ireland

One of the favourites going into the Championship – and of course the current World Number One ranked side – Ireland put in a solid display against Wales, comfortably winning 10 – 34. Although, this was an expectation for most of us, and despite how ruthless they were against Wales, the real test will be a potential Grand Slam decider against France. Should the Irish come out on top on Saturday they’ll be the universal favourites for the Six Nations.

Scotland

Scotland’s stunning Calcutta Cup win wasn’t just a great start, it was a great all-round performance. The side were bullish but disciplined and mature, which has meant some are seeing them as potential dark horses for the Six Nations. If you fancy an outside bet then you might want to stick your money on Scotland before they play Wales on Sunday.

France

Despite being considered a favourite before the tournament started, France did overcome a scare against Italy in their 24-29 victory. Part of the issue was down to discipline, with the side conceding 18 penalties – something that could prove problematic against Ireland. It is worth remembering though that this result takes them to 14 wins in a row – a record they will want to continue, so don’t write them off yet.

Italy

Perhaps a surprise package in the opening round, as Italy’s display against France was strong and showed a lot of attacking prowess. This flair still didn’t cut it though and whether or not this style of play will pay off against an albeit dispirited England is anyone’s guess. Italy will do well this year, but they’re unlikely to win the tournament.

Final thoughts

We should all remember that there’s still a long way to go in the Six Nations and even a week in rugby can be a long time where almost anything can happen. But to return to a key point, if we do see a repeat in terms of performances like we did in the opening round from the likes of England and Wales, the smart money would be on the potential winner of Ireland v France.

Author: Anu T