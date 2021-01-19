Who Are The Favorites For The Euros in 2021?

At one point there were genuine fears that this European Championship would never actually take place once it was called off over fears which the global pandemic brought. As it happens, things are really hotting up for the coming tournament and once the European Leagues are all out of the way, we will see Europe’s top nations go head to head to find out which is the best of the best. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal side won this back in 2016, a long time ago of course. I have been having a chat with football analyst Warren Van Dam, to find out who in fact are the favorites for the competition, let’s take a look.

France

Having been so dominant in the World Cup in 2018 it is absolutely no surprise that France are very much the favorites going into this tournament. Not only is that young team another 2 years older, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga are in some absolutely sensational form. What France do very well is that their spine is fantastic with the likes of Lloris and Varane at the back with Pogba and Kante in the midfield, with an array of striking options. France can also count on renaissance performances from the likes of Giroud which will certainly boost their chances.

Belgium

There is very much a feeling for this Belgium squad that this is the last chance for success for this particular starting XI. For years now on paper this has looked like the best team in the world but Hazard, De Bruyne, Lukaku et al simply haven’t been able to deliver the goods. There are some younger players coming through but in the main it will be down to the same old heads to do the business, and this is the year that they just have to deliver.

England

England surprised many when they did so well at the World Cup and they have a plethora of young talent shining through. The question will be whether or not Southgate can get the best out of those players and whether or not he can find that tight balance of youthful energy and skill, with the wisdom that older and more experienced players offer. England sit as third favorites but their odds are certainly shortening.

Netherlands

Warren spoke with greta pride when telling me that the Netherlands were 4th favorites in this competition and in reality you can understand just why when you see the team that they have and the way that they are playing. Ajax and their golden generation fo 2 seasons ago have now been spread throughout Europe’s best leagues and the likes of de Jong, van de Beek and Ligt are playing sensational football. Add to that the best defender in the world in Van Dijk, not to mention the blustering form of Memphis Depay and all of a sudden you have a team which few nations will want to play against.

Who would you pick as the winner out of these favorites?

Author: James Daniel