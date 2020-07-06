Where To Find Contact Lenses Suppliers Without A Prescription?

Contact lenses are an imperative part of most of us US citizen’s lifestyles. Be it walking, cooking, watching movies, or working on screen, we just can’t do without our dear lenses. After all, lenses are the most convenient and effective way to enhance our eyesight.

However, there are times when you can get trouble while purchasing your set of contact lenses without prescription. Here, in this article, we help you with a solution to this problem.

The Fairness to contact lens consumers act

The Federal Trade Commission issued the contact lens rule in 2004 and further made amendments in it in 2020. The law states that no contact lens seller must sell a set of contact lenses to their customer without a valid prescription. A valid prescription is the one that is verified by a licensed Optometrist or an ophthalmologist.

How to purchase contact lenses without a prescription?

The United States doesn’t allow its citizens to sell or purchase contact lenses without a valid prescription. Indeed, a prescription is imperative to help you find the perfect power and material of contact lenses suitable for your eyes.

However, it is not always necessary for that prescription to be verified by your eye doctor. There are several international brands that provide contact lenses in the United States. Since these firms are not based in the US, they are not entirely bound by the legal rules and regulations of the state. And hence, they can help you with your essential eye products, even when you don’t have a valid prescription with yourself.

Where to find contact lens suppliers without a prescription?

You can not purchase contact lenses for yourself in the absence of a valid prescription from a US-based firm. Therefore, you must look for International brands for contact lenses in your country and make your purchase there:

Search for the best contact lens provider near you on the internet. Check their ratings and reviews to ensure that you step into or log onto just the right store for your eye products.

There are 45 million contact lens wearers in the US, and there is little possibility of none of your friends or relatives being one of them. Ask for recommendations from your near and dear ones as you can always trust their choice.

Vision Direct

Vision Direct is an established and renowned brand that is known for providing the most amazing and durable contact lenses for several years now. Here are some of the few reasons to convince you to make your next purchase at Vision Direct.

Vision Direct is a European based company, and therefore, it doesn’t need to verify your prescription before providing you your desired eye products.

It provides a worldwide delivery and has delighted customers, especially in the United States.

There is a broad range of patterns and colors of contact lenses available for the customers to choose from.

They offer all of their products at super affordable prices. So, you get the best deal for your contact lenses in just a few clicks!

Author: Arina Coleman