Where to experience a quiet luxury vacation in Ibiza, Spain

The Balearic Island of Ibiza is known as the party capital of the world, but it also offers a truly luxurious and restful experience to visitors.

While Ibiza is known as the party capital of the world, the “White Isle” is also perfect for other types of vacations. Yes, you can party the night away on this Balearic Island, but you can also relax on the endless, gorgeous beaches and quaint villages. For those looking for a truly luxurious escape from home, Ibiza is the perfect destination.

Best places to stay in Ibiza

One of the fascinating sides of Ibiza is its historic sites, including Ibiza Town’s World Heritage-listed Dalt Vila. On top of this, away from Ibiza city, visitors can discover perfect, traditional villages to explore. The island has many locations to visit, but which is perfect for your peaceful luxury vacation? Here are four suitable locations.

Cala Llonga

For those travelling with the family, Cala Llonga is the ideal spot, with kid-friendly play areas at the beach and safe, shallow water, ideal for splashing around. The town also offers family-friendly festivals in high season, with movies shown on the beach.

Admittedly, the beaches can get crowded during peak season, but in the quieter season, the beaches are perfect. While Cala Llonga offers a range of excellent restaurants and bars, no noisy nightclubs can be found.

Es Canar

With its many shops, hotels, restaurants, cafes and bars, the small resort of Es Canar can get busy. However, the town has numerous beaches to explore, including the serene Cala Martina, which is perfect for swimming, water sports and snorkeling. For those who grew up in the 70s, Es Cana also boasts the original hippy market of Punta Arabi, a perfect place to browse for souvenirs and gifts to take home.

The quaint traditional seaside resort is also perfect for a luxurious villa vacation in Ibiza, with gorgeous homes boasting infinity pools and beautiful sea views.

Santa Eulalia

Santa Eulalia is the third largest town on the island, but offers a relaxed experience without the party crowds. The town offers clean, white sandy beaches and a long promenade, allowing visitors to stroll along the coastline. This historic spot is overlooked by the 16th-century church of Puig de Missa. Stroll up the winding path to the hilltop where the most amazing views can be experienced over the town and the Balearic Sea.

Portinatx

Portinatx is located in a secluded spot in the north of the island and is believed to be the most beautiful town in Ibiza. The town offers three clean, sandy beaches overlooking the turquoise waters, which are hugged by green, lush forests. The town features a range of shops and restaurants and is peaceful, even in the high season.

To get an idea of how beautiful this lovely spot is, Portinatx also stood in for Hawaii as a filming location for the movie, “South Pacific.”

Take a peaceful and luxurious vacation in Ibiza this year, for true comfort, beautiful views and total relaxation.

Author: Anne Sewell