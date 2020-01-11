Where To Buy Lifepo4 Battery With Good Quality?

Lithium-ion or lifepo4 batteries are a type of rechargeable batteries and are pictured as the toughest, safest and cost-effective lithium batteries to ever exist. Over time, the lithium-ion batteries have gained a good deal of popularity as they have proven themselves to be very much valuable for powering small electronics. The lifepo4 batteries are known to be non-combustible and carry a low energy density. The lifepo4 batteries come with several battery characteristics and are used on high-power applications.

The characteristics of lifepo4 batteries

The lifepo4 batteries are currently in high demand because of its top-notch features. The batteries are known to be pretty expensive, but will fit within your budget when you purchase them from the right company. However, lifepo4 batteries have a set of features and they are mentioned below:

The lifepo4 batteries are known to deliver much more energy when compared to the lead-acid batteries. They are half the mass of lead-acid batteries and it will reduce your concerns regarding the weight of the battery.

They have the power to hold the charge well and they typically lose about 5% of the charge every month.

The batteries can provide a longer life, which is 10 times more than the lead-acid batteries. After 2000 cycles, the batteries will deliver 80% of the rated capacity.

The frequent charging of the batteries will not reduce its performance.

The lifepo4 batteries are non-toxic, contain no rare earth materials, and are non-contaminating, which makes them an environmental-friendly choice.

They have the power to withstand the harshest of the weather conditions, which includes storms, scorching heat, and cold.

They can be charged and discharged at a high rate and will provide versatility for all types of all applications

They do not require maintenance as all you need to do is play, plug, charge, and keep them away from the element of water.

Applications that use these batteries

There are many popular applications, which takes the help of the lifepo4 batteries. With the help of the lifepo4 batteries, the applications can provide its best performance for which it is designed. Given below are some of the applications that use lifepo4 batteries.

Boats or Kayaks.

Communication Equipment that includes Ham Radio.

E-Bikes or E-Scooters.

Energy Storage.

General purposes like computers, phones, and tablets.

Electric Golf Caddie.

Solar panels and controllers.

There are numerous other applications like robotics, medical and instrumentation where these lifepo4 batteries are used.

Final words to share on lifepo4 batteries

Author: Grace Bellof