Where Can I Buy Vinyl Records

Are you over the whole music streaming movement? Us too!

While having the ability to instantly download music at the click of a button is an exciting accomplishment for the digital age, it does change our experience with how we connect to music. In fact, some may argue that downloading music cheapens the artform.

This may be a reason why vinyl records are making a crazy cool comeback! Often referred to as an antique from the 1950s + 60’s—something that our parents used to listen to, vinyl records are quickly becoming the new “it” way to listen to music.

It is something that many top recording artists are jumping onto as well! Did you know that you can get Carrie Underwood, Lil Wayne, and even Kanye West in vinyl record form? But at the same time, you can also get the classics from the Beach Boys or Elvis Presley on vinyl records as well.

Vinyl records come in various shapes and sizes. And each comes with a unique album cover that preserves a special moment in time for both the music industry and the artist. There is a good reason why so many vinyl records are special antique items than can cost over four figures to purchase! But there are also plenty of affordable vinyl records out there for purchase as well.

It really just depends on what you want to buy, the condition it is in, and the rarity of the album.

But it is an investment worth making, as nothing quite compares to the listening experience a vinyl record produces!

Have we convinced you that vinyl records are something you to want to purchase? Well, first things first—let us talk about where you can buy them!

At a vinyl record store

Nothing quite beats the magic of sifting through the thousands of rows of vinyl records at an actual vinyl store. The thought and care that is often put into organizing the store’s collection is an impressive feat—normally alphabetized and categorized. Admiring the artwork on the decades of the vinyl record collection gives a glimpse into the moments of music history throughout the decades—it is like an art gallery but for music! Another perk of shopping at a vinyl record store is that you will be able to test play the vinyl record on the store’s player before actually working. And, you will have the best chance or bartering the price of the vinyl record with the store owner in person.

Through an online vinyl record store

The best thing about shopping online for vinyl records is that the search experience is optimized to ensure you find what you are looking for. The websites are able to easily categorize everything and list all the important information and details in situ with the photograph of the record. Just like any other shopping experience, you will also be able to select a range of records and save them in your shopping cart, so you can come back and finish shopping whenever is most convenient for you.

At a garage sale or auction

Often, most people don’t realize that what they are selling at garage sales is actually absolute gold! At a garage sale or auction, you will get an inside look at that individual’s musical preferences. Often, vinyl records here are sold in bundles, so you will come away with a collection of vinyl records that all complement or suit each other. An\d you will likely get them for a good deal!

No matter where you buy vinyl records from, they will still produce the same musical magic. So pick whatever method is best for you, sit back, and enjoy being transported into the wonderful world of vinyl record music.

Author: Jacob Maslow